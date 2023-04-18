Guy news
Good morning to each of you. I hope everyone had a great weekend.
My heart is breaking for a dear friend and her family. Rebecca Rooney Jones lost the love of her life, Calvin Jones, Sunday afternoon. Her two children, CJ and Samantha, lost their dad and the granddaughter lost her grandpa. Calvin was a kind, caring, loving husband. I have never met a man as caring as Calvin was to his family. He is the son-in-law of Becky and Bill Gray. Please keep this family in your prayers. They are struggling, and after the funeral is over, it will hit them hard.
Congratulations to the Guy-Perkins baseball teams. I hear they are doing pretty great this year. Keep cheering all the teams on. Just think, next year will be our first football team ever. How exciting is that?
My grandson, Landon Dowdy, is playing on the Pony League with the city of Conway. His team name is the cubs. They are 2-1, and doing great.
It seems lost without my dear neighbor, Bessie. Please keep her family in your prayers.
Dusty Burt’s daughter, Alison, and her family met with his mother, Karen, and her husband Sunday with our mother, Patsy Rorie, and Dusty and had five generation pictures made. Patsy Rorie, Karen, Dusty, Alison and her three sons. Karen’s sister, Sue Clark, and Tom met them for lunch along with Storme Haskins and Cheyenne Burt.
On our prayer list continues: Marvin Lee, Susan Woods, Sandy Dowdy and I know there are others. Please let me know if you have any news or prayers to be added.
Have a great week and a safe one. Summer is almost here.
– Brenda Dowdy
Horseshoe Mountain news
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “The Powerful Influence of Godly Leaders” from 2 Samuel 1 at Bethlehem Baptist Church Sunday.
Bro. Danny Fagala, Robin Clark, Sara Havens, Cole Krisell, Jimmie, Rebecca and Gabe Decker were in charge of the music. Mitch Reynolds gave a challenge and the announcements. The Bethlehem Baptist Church Stick Ministry performed to the song “Were You There.” Madison and Kady Gregg presented special music “Blessed Be the Name.”
Laura Burris spent a few days last week with Kenneth and Nancy Glover Adcock in Afton, Oklahoma.
Bill and JoAnn Townsend and Barbara Glover attended the 95th birthday celebration of Reta Hoshaw at Calvary Baptist Church in Conway on Sunday afternoon.
Austin and Jessica Farris are the parents of a daughter, Evelyn Esther, born April 15th. She is the granddaughter of Robbie and Gail Farris.
We extend sympathy to the families of Richard Snuggs, Loell Bowie (grandmother of Robin Fagala), Eddie Dunlap, and John Stephens.
– Gale Garrison
