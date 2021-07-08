Horseshoe Mountain news
Robin Clark and Sara Havens opened the service Sunday morning at Bethlehem Baptist Church with a beautiful rendition of “Battle Hymn of the Republic”. Our American Flag was brought into the sanctuary. Bro Danny Fagala led in singing of the National Anthem. Our Bethlehem Baptist Church Stick Ministry consisting of Axel Havens, Gabe Decker, Ryder Reynolds and Spencer Burrows gave a moving presentation to “God Bless the U.S.A.”. Bro. Danny Fagala, Ginnie McGee, Kelsey Fagala Sandefur, Josh Barnes, Cole Krisell, Jimmie and Gabe Decker, Robin Clark and Sara Havens were in charge of the music. Bro. Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “Mission Possible” from Proverbs 9:6-10.
A large crowd attended a hamburger and hot dog cookout with all the trimmings and fireworks show at Bethlehem Baptist Church Sunday night. Caleb Harvison led off the fireworks show with the playing of the National Anthem on the electric guitar.
Friday, July 2nd, the children of Otis and Lucille Roberts met at the Wagon Wheel in Greenbrier for breakfast. Those present were Martha Wilcox, Meredith Thrash, Danny and Linda Roberts, Sandra Bradberry, Randy and Becky Roberts, and Leta Kirkland. After breakfast the family met at Meredith’s home to visit. The siblings try to get together monthly.
Barbara Glover, Hattie Hankins, Laura Burris, Leonard, Michelle, Isabella and Owen Glover were Saturday visitors of Preston, Tammy, Amber and Evie Glover in Conway for a cookout.
Kelly and Nona Glover spent the 4th of July holiday weekend with Micah, Rachel, and Roman Powell in Kansas City, Mo.
Carter and Amanda Mayo are spending the week at church camp in Northwest Arkansas.
Nancy White, Heather Roberson of Bee Branch, Courtney Lewis of Edmond, OK, Mitch and Bridget Lewis of Timbo attended their family reunion at Fall Creek Falls State Park in Tennessee last week.
The Bethlehem GMA’s and G3 group will host a VBS called Camp Out Jesus is the Light that will take place on Sunday nights starting July 11- August 1 in the family life center from 6:14 to 7:45 p.m. Please register your children at bethlehembc.info. Ages 4years old to 6th grade are welcome. Children younger than 4 are welcome but must have an adult stay with them during VBS.
We extend sympathy to the family of Mrs. Mona Lou Setzler Cato who passed away July 2. She was a former teacher and librarian at Greenbrier Public Schools.
By Gale Garrison
