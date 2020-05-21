Horseshoe Mountain news
By Gale Garrison
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled "The Ministry Priorities of a Church" from Acts 2:40-47 at Bethlehem Baptist Church Sunday, May 17th. The Bethlehem Baptist Church Praise Team of Danny Fagala, Karen Hall, Ginnie and Seth McGee, Josh Barnes, Jimmie Decker, Robin Clark and Sara Havens were in charge of the music.
Amaris Talley was among several recipients of the Model Panther Award at Greenbrier Schools. She also received the English Award.
Electricity was out for over 25 residents on Garrison Road Thursday for 6 hours due to a broken wire. We appreciate Entergy for taking care of the situation.
May 15, UAMS School of Nursing held a virtual graduation using Zoom. As the students' names were called, they stood in their homes and gave their names and where they had accepted jobs. One of these graduates was Meredith Hammontree. She has accepted a position at Children's Hospital in Little Rock. Meredith is a daughter of Shawn and Tonya Hammontree and a granddaughter of Danny and Linda Hammontree Roberts.
We extend sympathy to the family of Nona Ford who passed away April 30th.
We extend sympathy to the family of James "Lyndal" Allison of Greenbrier who passed away Sunday. He was the father of Nancy Allison Davis of this community. When Lyndal was able he attended Bethlehem Baptist Church, was a member of the Prime Timers Sunday School Class and enjoyed meeting with our small group. His private graveside service will be at 1:00 P.M. Wednesday at Rock Springs Cemetery (between Hector and Atkins).
