Horseshoe Mountain news
By Gale Garrison
Rev. Jimmie Decker preached the morning message titled "The Greatest Reward from Knowing God is Knowing God" from Exodus 33 at the 9:30 and 11 a.m. services at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Abbey Maxwell was baptized by Bro. Danny Fagala in the 11 a.m. service. Josh Barnes, Aiden and Amaris Talley, Caleb Harvison, Rebecca and Gabe Decker, and Shiloh Maxwell were in charge of the music on Youth Sunday.
Gale and Carl Garrison visited Todd and Whitney Eason in Conway Thanksgiving Day.
Thanksgiving Day the Danny Roberts family met for a wonderful time of food and fellowship at the home of George and Kristy Roberts.
Saturday, Nov. 28, the Hammontree Family shared their Thanksgiving meal at the Antioch Baptist Church Annex so they could social distance properly. A short Thanksgiving play, written by Ryder Reynolds, started the festivities. Ryder and Reese were Native Americans, and Riverlyn was cast as a Pilgrim.
We extend sympathy to the family of Kathy Cooper Fickeisen of Avon, Indiana, who passed away Nov. 15. Kathy was a daughter of the late Harold and Athaleen Cooper of Greenbrier. Harold Cooper was pastor of Mt. Olive Baptist Church at Guy and Needs Creek Baptist Church in Greenbrier.
Guy news
By Brenda Dowdy
Every time you turn around, there is someone going to meet Jesus. Mrs. Merrit passed away last week. She will be missed by her daughter, son and many friends and relatives.
Keep Aimiee Glover in your prayers.
She had surgery Dec. 1 on her kidneys. The surgery lasted about three hours.
Please keep the following in prayer: David McPherson, Bessie Bearden, Ricky Bearden and Dean Bryant.
Please keep your pets in warm places. I think winter is upon us.
The following have birthdays this month: Faye Hooten, Elizabeth Havens Warren, Pat Hathaway, Wilma Pirtle, Addi Acre, Kenzie Wiedower, Rustin Barnett and Charlotte Mode. I hope each of you have a great birthday.
Please be safe out there and please wear your mask for your safety and others.
Sandy came home for the first time since March. We stayed in but had a great time spending it with each other. We wore our mask
And social distance.
Have a great week.
