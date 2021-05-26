Horseshoe Mountain news
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “Wisdom Makes a Difference” from Proverbs 3:13-20 at the 9:45 and 11 a.m. services at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday.
Bro. Danny Fagala, Robin Clark, Sara Havens, Ginnie McGee, Jordan Sandefur, Jimmie Decker, Cole Krisell, Josh Barnes, Amanda Hall and Cobi Harvison were in charge of the music for both services.
Treslyn Fletcher, Sara McGee, Madelyn Jameson and Emily Krisell enjoyed the day on Saturday, May 15, visiting Mt. Nebo State Park.
Amanda Hall has accepted a position as an Early Childhood Speech Pathologist at the Arch Ford Education Service Co-op. Ford was a former resident of this community and a member and deacon of Bethlehem Baptist Church. I’m sure if he were alive today, he would be very proud of Amanda.
Bethany Brooks and her classmate, Bennett Miller, were honored recently as outstanding eighth grade students from Greenbrier Schools by the Conway Noon Rotary Club.
Scott and Lydia Cavin of Pattonsburg, Missouri, spent the weekend with Susan Cavin and Bill and Hazel Love. Susan, Scott, Lydia and Hazel visited the Little Rock Zoo on Saturday.
Don and Robin Clark and Susan Cavin were among those attending the Arkansas Razorback Baseball game in Fayetteville on Friday night.
Richard Bryan, Melvin Bone, Garry Reeves and Bobby Reynolds made a trip Friday to the Buffalo River. They had lunch at Carolyn’s Ribs in Yellville.
Kelly and Nona Glover, Mike and Terrie Keys of Greenbrier, Micah, Rachel and Roman Powell of Kansas City, Missouri, attended the wedding of Jacob Hall and Kasey Johnson in Clarksville, Tennessee, Saturday.
Hattie Hankins will celebrate her 103rd birthday Tuesday, May 25. Bethlehem Baptist Church sang “Happy Birthday” to her in the 11 a.m. service. Hattie was tuned in on-line. Cary Wayne Davis shares the same birthday with Hattie.
By Gale Garrison
Guy news
Hope everyone had a good weekend this past weekend.
Sandy Dowdy came home for the weekend. We had a great weekend. We played games we did some shopping. This girl loves to shop especially if it is for her honey James. They haven’t actually spent any time together because of the epidemic in over a year. They met and exchanged presents at Christmas and Valentine’s Day from the car.
They missed getting to celebrate their 20-year relationship in February. So they decided for a picnic this past Sunday at Guy City Park. I brought a table, chairs, balloons, a tablecloth and flowers so they could have their own picnic and spend some time together. His mother packed a great picnic lunch with sandwiches, chips, desserts and drinks. We the parents and his brother took our plates out to the smaller Gazebo and ate our lunch. Everyone had a relaxing time. We took pictures by the roses before we left. Happy anniversary James McCullum and Sandy Dowdy for a great, loving 20-year relationship.
Graduations are everywhere. Wishing all graduates the best of luck.
Please keep Aimee Glover, David McPherson Family, Myra Griffith, Loretta Spears Loge, Diane Remus, Gale Shaw Tuten, Ruth Spark-man Michael in your prayers. Keep Mason McPherson’s wife in prayers; she is recovering from a double bypass, and they will have a memorial for David when she can travel.
We are watching Landon’s team, the Rangers, play in the city league tournament.
Have a great and safe week. Don’t drink text or use drugs and drive. Send me news.
By Brenda Dowdy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.