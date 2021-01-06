Guy news
Happy New Year to everyone. Hope your year started out with a blast and old year went through the front door and out the back door. Goodbye 2020, and welcome 2021.
Lots of people in our community have lost loved ones this past year and lots of people have been sick with different things. Please say a pray for everyone.
At the time of this writing David McPherson is back at UAMS. They are treating him with antibiotics again for which he has never gotten rid of and is going to do surgery on his huge bed sore. Please pray for David to have a great fast recovery. He has come along way and the Lord is gonna carry him through this. David and Sherry, this community loves you and has you in our prayers.
Danny Thorn has a birthday coming up at the end of this month. If you see him out and about, give him a shout or call him. Happy birthday Danny and wish you many more.
As I am writing this Sandy Dowdy had surgery on her left lung. She had stuff in her long for almost two months they cleaned out that lung that had stuff in it that was bigger than a baseball and she is doing great. It was mainly pus and needed to come out.
It was done at St. Vincent Infirmary in Little Rock by a wonderful doctor who was a heart surgeon and lung surgeon. He couldn’t believe she wasn’t running fever all the time. Sandy amazes me each day. Thank you for the prayers, calls, texts and just knowing I can count on those prayer warriors. I love my hometown and all the people in it that help this community to be the best community ever. Thank you for my family’s support.
If you have news send it to me. Don’t forget our regular folks that are shut in; Clark Stevenson, Faye Hooten and any one else that is sick. Our community has been hit hard by the COVID virus. Please wear your mask and do your part to keep from spreading this disease.
Please keep the family of the young woman that worked at UCA that had her life taken away from her and those three babies. Those babies are left without a mom. Also the family in Atkins that lost a grandma, three children and their mom. What is our world coming to? Prayers work.
Save the date Polar Plunge on Feb. 20, 2021, at Wooly Hollow State Park. Call me if you have questions. Have a great, wonderful week. Be safe.
Horseshoe Mountain news
Martin Jameson preached the online message titled “God’s Gracious Care” from Psalm 139 at Bethlehem Baptist Church Sunday. Bro. Jimmie and Rebecca Decker, Robin Clark and Josh Barnes were in charge of the music. There will be no Wednesday night service this week. Our Jan. 10 service will also be online.
Zachary Bailey of Washington, D. C. suffered a broken leg while visiting his mother, Cyndi Bailey and his grandparents, Bud and Carolyn Gean. He has returned home where he is employed as an attorney.
Saturday, Terry and Lori Reynolds hosted a family Christmas party at their home in Republican. Those present were Travis, Mallori and Blair Kunkel, Mitchell, Haley, Ryder, Riverlyn and Remy Reynolds, and Danny and Linda Roberts.
Sandy King Ballard, formerly of Greenbrier, passed away Jan. 1 at the home of her daughter, Sherri Sutphin in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. Graveside services for Sandy will be Friday, Jan. 8, at Coleman Cemetery in Coleman, Oklahoma. Sandy attended Greenbrier Public Schools and played high school basketball. We extend sympathy to the family.
We extend sympathy to the families of Anna Beth Mahan, Anna Pearl Kemp and James Richard Vaughan who passed away recently. Anna Beth was a sister of Willie Davis, Anna Pearl was the mother of Bobby Reynolds, and James was the father of Misty Havens.
