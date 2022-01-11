Guy news
By Brenda Dowdy
COVID is all around us. How do we all try to keep safe and our loved ones? By protecting ourselves and our loved ones. Be safe, use common sense.
Please pray for one of my dear friends from my class, Pamela Wiedower Lane and her husband Sam. Sam is in the hospital holding his own with COVID. Pamela is doing better.
Others that are on our prayer list Aimee Glover, a former coworker of mine; Harold Stark of Bee Branch passed away Sunday morning; James Watkins; Lacey Wilson; Terry Blair; and anyone else in the community that has been sick or who has lost a loved one.
Be cool and come support the Greenbrier Polar Plunge Special Olympics on Feb. 19 at Woolly Hollow State Park. We are inviting all schools to come for the Cool School awards, all law enforcement, fire departments, church groups and businesses to come. Come support the athletes.
Faulkner County basketball tournament was held at Guy-Perkins Thunderbird Complex last week and finals were Saturday. No one let me know who the winners were, so let me know so I can share with our readers.
Happy birthday to Amanda Dowdy, Angie Dowdy, and her daughter, Hannah. Ridge Alan Watkins, son of Chase and Aleshia Watkins and grandson of Doris Watkins, will celebrate his first birthday on Jan. 27. Hope each of you have the best birthday ever.
Send news to me to share with readers. Call 501-450-0395 or message me. Have a great week.
Horseshoe Mountain news
By Gale Garrison
Bro. Brian Harvison preached the morning message titled "The Glorious Wedding" from John 2:1-11 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday. Bro. Danny Fagala, Jessica Farris, Robin Clark, Rebecca and Gabe Decker, Cole Krisell, and Seth McGee were in charge of the music. Amaris Talley was baptized by Bro. Jimmie Decker before the start of the morning message. The Bethlehem Baptist Church Stick Ministry performed to the song "Noel."
Gale Allen was the speaker for the Women's Ministry on Sunday night, Jan. 2. The Women's Ministry started their new study "Unglued" by Lysa Terkeurst Sunday night.
Sunday, Jan. 16 is the kickoff of Life Choices "Change for Life " Baby Bottle Fundraiser 2022.
The Faulkner County Council on Aging recently named its Greenbrier Center the Debra Robinson Senior Center. Congratulations to Debra on this honor and her recent retirement.
Coby Harvison was named to the President's List and Jordan Sandefur was named to the Pace and Online Students Dean's List for Central Baptist College for the fall semester of 2021.
Jonathan Sawrie was named the chief of contracting for the U. S. Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District.
We extend sympathy to the family of Lewis Coffey of Waite Park, Minnesota, who passed away Jan. 6. Lewis and his wife Ardyce formerly live in Conway. Lewis worked for Wayne Smith Trucking and Ardyce worked for UCA.
