Horseshoe Mountain news
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled "Good Advice for Tough Times" from 2nd Timothy 3:1-5 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday. Bro. Danny Fagala, Jessica Farris, Robin Clark, Sara Havens, Cole Krisell, Josh Barnes and Caleb Harvison were in charge of the music. Kady Gregg and Benjamin Neal joined Bethlehem Baptist Church as candidates for baptism based on their profession of faith.
Missionary to Romania Bryan Risner will speak July 17 at the Sunday morning service at Bethlehem Baptist Church.
Kelly and Nona Glover, Barbara Glover, Laura Burris, Preston Glover, Leonard Glover, Mike and Terry Keys, Rod and Kathy Davis attended the funeral of Helen Lowry Davis at Crabtree Four Square Church near Clinton Thursday.
Several members of the Greenbrier Class of 1967 had lunch Wednesday at MoJo's in Greenbrier. Those attending were Gale Garrison, Sandra Roberts Bradberry, Kathy Nixon Watson, Sandra Hill Barnett, JoAnn Glover Moreland, Paulette Edgman Carter, Ronnie Rainey, Gary and Ora Lee Patton.
Joyce Nell Garrison is in Greenbrier Nursing and Rehab following a mild heart attack and placing three stents in her heart at St. Vincent Medical Center in Little Rock. She is doing well following the procedure.
The Greenbrier District WMA Meeting will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 14, at Spring Hill Baptist Church.
The Greenbrier District GMA Meeting will be held at Bethlehem Baptist Church Sunday afternoon. Lunch will be served to those attending. Missionary Bryan Risner will be the speaker for the meeting.
Olivia Farris and Colter Hall were honored with a miscellaneous wedding shower at the Bethlehem Baptist Church Family Life Center Sunday afternoon.
Robert, Melissa and Garrett Gragg of Taylorsville, NC have been visiting friends and relatives in the area. She is the former Melissa McKaskle.
— Gale Garrison
Guy news
Prayers for Joyce Jones as she is having heart problems. Wishing you many prayers for better health.
Guy-Perkins PTO had a great success with their yard sale. All funds will go help buy all the school supplies for all students pre-K through 12th grade, and teacher supplies too. What a great organization that is helping all in the schools. Plus they have extra donations of clothes and things for families that are in need.
Get in touch with them and they can help you out. It’s free. Thank you to each person who has helped in donations working in shifts and making this project a success. We live in a great community that has a big heart to share with everyone.
Sparks in the Park will be coming in October. Make plans to be there. They have a Facebook page looking for donations, booth rentals, food vendors. See Jeff and Brett Glover for more details.
Jerry, Dana, Landon and Madison Dowdy recently went on vacation to visit her mother, Sue Phillips, and two brothers and their friends in Colorado. I sure missed my family while they were gone.
Last Friday, I helped Sharon and Bf Glover with their Esau corn. It was a fun day. That corn is the best corn. I have some coming this Friday. The best watermelons and cantaloupes at Pop's Market on Highway 25 too.
Last week I went with Bessie, Rick and Phoenix Bearden and Dean Bryant to Higden to spend a couple of days at the lodge and went swimming. Everyone had a good time.
Lots of kids are still playing basketball, softball and baseball on traveling teams. Please pray for their safety in traveling and playing.
Peaches are ripening at Cadron Crest Orchard. Go to their Facebook to keep up with it.
Hope everyone has had a safe week. Please pray for the following: Aimie Glover, Bessie Bearden, anyone else sick in the community, and for those that have COVID too. Folks, this is still here; numbers are up. Please be courteous to those that choose to wear their mask and stay your distance.
Guy-Perkins class reunions will be the first Saturday in August. Three classes will be specially recognized for their 50th class reunion — class of 1970, 1971 and 1972 — because we didn’t have reunions due to COVID those years. This means my class of 1970, please plan to be there this year. If you have some great pictures from our school years, please bring them. This will be potluck — bring a dish or two. We will start eating at noon. We will take pictures of all classes that attend. This is for anyone that attended Guy-Perkins School whether you graduated from there or not. Hope to see you there.
— Brenda Dowdy
