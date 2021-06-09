Centerville news
Centerville United Methodist Church will be having a fundraiser yard sale on Saturday, June 12, from 8 a.m. until around noon. The sale has many furniture pieces so it will take place inside the Enders Community Center located at 1098 Hwy 107 in Quitman, Arkansas. There are many chairs and ottomans, a wingback chair, and several armoires, twin bed frames and mattresses, an old wooden ice box replica and some framed pictures. Other items include church pews, bedspreads, quilts, bath sets, rugs, pots and pans, collectibles, and a variety of men’s and women’s clothing. All proceeds will benefit Centerville UMC.
Also in June, the Centerville reunion will be held on Saturday, June 26. The reunion will take place in a similar fashion to years past, with box lunches being served. Anyone with an interest in attending is welcome even if he or she is not a graduate of the school. As the number of graduates attending the reunion gets smaller each year, I am glad we can continue to host it as long as possible.
I just returned from a vacation to Oregon with Bill Fulmer and had a grand time hiking and enjoying coastal life from the west coast. We also visited a few harbor towns near our cabin and we trekked to Crescent City, California, to experience the redwood national forest. Having never been to that side of our country, I was speechless with the diverse geography, wildlife, and beauty. I was also surprised to see folks in Oregon take wearing the mask a little more strictly than folks around here.
Please come out to the Enders Community Center if you get a chance Saturday morning and be sure to mark your calendars for the reunion. Enjoy your summer vacation and let me know if you have any information for the Centerville community news.
By Jennifer Fulmer
Horseshoe Mountain news
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “How to Become the Person God Wants You to Be” from Proverbs 3:21-35 at the 9:45 and 11 a.m. services at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday.
Bro. Danny Fagala, Treslyn Fletcher, Josh Barnes, Sara Havens, Amanda Hall, Cole Krisell, Caleb Harvison, Seth McGee, Jimmie, Rebecca and Gabe Decker were our praise team and led the music for both services.
Sunday, June 13, 2021, Bethlehem Baptist Church will observe its 130th birthday as a church and homecoming. Lunch will not be served and we will have no evening service.
The Roberts Family attended a memorial service for Charlene Shamburger at Springhill Baptist Church on Saturday, June 5. Mrs. Shamburger passed away April 6, 2021, in Mesa, Arizona. The church served supper especially to the family and friends who met together. Relatives from Colorado, Arizona and Missouri were special guests.
Don and Robin Clark, Don and Jackie Clark of Spring Hill spent the weekend in Estes Park, Colorado. They attended the wedding of Preston Clark and Shelby Brandon. Preston is the son of the late Mike Clark, nephew of Don Clark and grandson of Don and Jackie Clark. They were married in the Rocky Mountain National Park. The Clarks enjoyed the beautiful scenery and abundant wildlife.
Micah, Rachel, and Roman Powell of Kansas City, Missouri, spent time last week with Kelly and Nona Glover, and Carter and Amanda Mayo.
Amanda Mayo prepared a birthday supper for Barbara and Nona Glover Tuesday night.
Congratulations to the Arkansas Razorbacks Baseball team for winning the regional tournament Monday night. The Razorback Baseball Special that aired on Channel 7 this past week featured Cayden Wallace of Wooster. Cayden had a lot of good things to say about Greenbrier.
We extend sympathy to the family of Wesley Price who passed away June 4. He was the brother of Jonie Mallett of Republican.
We extend sympathy to the family of Sam Hill of Romance who passed away June 3. He was raised in the Shady Grove Community. He was a son of the late Sherman and Floy Mae Hill and a brother of Lynn Hill, Brenda Whitfield and Sandra Barnett.
By Gale Garrison
