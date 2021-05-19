Horseshoe Mountain news
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “When Bad is Good” from Proverbs 3:11-12 at the 9:45 and 11 a.m. services at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday. Bro. Danny Fagala, Robin Clark, Sara Havens, Jordan Sandefur, Jimmie, Rebecca and Gabe Decker, Cole Krisell, Josh Barnes, Seth McGee and Cobi Harvison were in charge of the music for both services.
Bro. Brian Harvison preached the evening service message titled “Because God Said So” from Ezekiel 37:1-14 at Bethlehem Baptist Church.
Zach Bailey of Washington, D.C. spent last week with Cyndi Bailey, Bud and Carolyn Gean, and Jake, Rachel, Case and Caroline Nowotny in Clarksville.
Bud and Carolyn Gean and Cyndi Bailey visited Jake, Rachel, Case and Caroline Nowotny in Clarksville Sunday. Caroline celebrated her second birthday.
Saturday Lori and Ryder Reynolds, Danny and Linda Roberts, Travis and Mallori Kunkel took Blair Kunkel for her first visit to the Little Rock Zoo. They had a great time.
Saturday evening the Reynolds and Roberts watched the revealing of the Lymphoma/Leukemia Research Fundraiser that Lori Reynolds was involved in. Lori raised over $10,000, and the grand total raised was $300,000. This all goes to cancer research.
Danny and Linda Roberts traveled with friends to Leslie Monday and had lunch at the Skylark Cafe.
Bobby and Claudia Reynolds honored Lauren Dayer with a graduation party Sunday. Others attending were Paula and Larry Dayer, Paula’s mother and stepfather, brother and sister-in-law, uncle, aunt, cousin and other family friends, Carl Garrison, Garry Reeves, Melvin Bone, Beth and Danielle Millsaps.
By Gale Garrison
Guy newsLast Friday night was Guy Perkins High School graduation for the class of 2021. It was at the Guy City Park. It was overwhelming to look at the love this class had for each other.
Several of these students I have known all their lives. Wishing each class member to be successful in whatever they choose to do. Everyone should know that this class of 17 students were awarded over $450,000 in scholarships. These students have set their goals high and will succeed at it too. Congratulations to each of you on a job well done.
My niece Britten Hays graduated from UALR in Little Rock but they didn’t get the opportunity to walk. She graduated with honors . She is the daughter of Mark and Carolyn Hays. Britten, we are so proud of you.
Congratulations lease keep Terry and Amanda Webb in your prayers. He was involved in a very bad motorcycle wreck. He CIC Ministries in Searcy. He has lots of damages pray he heals and gets to come home soon.
Congratulations to Dawson Watkins on doing a great job at his band concert in Greenbrier. What I heard on Facebook the band sounded good. Keep up the good work. Miss seeing this boy. Hate that they grow up.
Landon Dowdy came home with me Friday night and stayed the night. Always feels good when he comes and stays all night with Nana. He mowed and used the weed eater. I sprayed down the back deck getting it ready to sit out on and to relax and enjoy the rest of the summer.
Please drive safely out there. Log trucks, please slow down. On Thursday around 10:30 a.m. I was riding with Gary my brother to Conway on Highway 25 just before Blackjack Road. We met a log truck at top of hill in our lane passing on a double yellow line head on. Gary and I were both screaming it so happened Gary jerked his wheels to the right and he missed us by a couple of inches. The Lord was with us this morning. Slow down, people, that was a close call.
Have a great week – don’t text or drink or use drugs and drive.
By Brenda Dowdy
