Guy news
Good morning to everyone. As I’m writing this week’s news, I’m wondering what the weather is going to be today. I hope everyone was safe during the storms last week. I do know that last week Nina and Nan Bivens had trees on their house. I hope they got it covered back up before this week’s storm hit. I know the Guy community was very lucky last Friday. We had tornadoes in the cloud but we were blessed they did not come out of the clouds. That was pretty scary.
Congratulations to all the Special Olympics coaches and athletes that were recognized from CHDC to their first Hall of Fame. What an honor it was for Sandy and I to be invited. It was a great time. I loved the slideshows of events of the past and, yes, this old woman was in some of the pictures. A job well done to the staff to bring back lots of good memories. You know me, I’m tender hearted. I saw loss of faces that are no longer with us. Area 17 Special Olympics has been involved for 50 years, and I have been involved for 40 years.
The annual Mode Cemetery Clean Up Day and Declaration Day is April 15 starting at 8:40 a.m. and ending around 11 a.m.
Please bring leaf blowers, rakes and weed trimmers for the clean up.There are lots of large branches and smaller sticks to pick up. The lilies by the flagpole (inside the rock wall) need to be weeded. Tammie will provide large bags to get rid of the small stuff and the old flowers. Keith will probably mow the week before the meeting. Once we have cleaned up, we will place new flowers.
Please come spend a little time with other family members and see how beautiful the cemetery looks after a clean up. If you haven’t attended for a few years, come see the improvements and additions we have made.
The Mode Cemetery Association meeting will take place immediately following the clean up. Bring a cold drink and your lawn chair so you can relax under the pavilion and participate during the meeting.
The board thanks those of you who participated and worked at the cemetery any time during the past year. We continue to request that you provide an annual contribution by helping at the clean up or by a monetary contribution, so that we are able to continue the upkeep of our family cemetery.
A financial report is provided during the meeting. We are good stewards of all financial contributions, and we will continue to be good stewards of these funds.
Send donations to Linda Thomas treasure, Mode Cemetery.
If it is raining on April 15, we will automatically be rescheduled for May 6.
If you have any news, send to me on Facebook or 501-450-0395. Have a great week and be safe. Happy Easter to all. Hope you spend it with family.
Horseshoe Mountain news
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “How to Handle the Storms of Life” from Job 1:13-22 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday.
Bro. Dannay Fagala, Jimmie, Rebecca and Gabe Decker, Robin Clark, Sara Havens, and Amanda Hall were in charge of the music. Rebecca Decker sang “Thank You Jesus” as special music.
The Easter Eggstravaganza was attended by a large crowd. Hot dogs, nachos, tea and lemonade were served to those in attendance. The children were treated to games, door prizes and an egg hunt. Mitch Reynolds gave a devotional and a film was presented to kids explaining the meaning of Easter.
Gale Garrison, Joyce Talley and Teresa Turner of Vilonia and Debby Bonaminio of Little Rock met for a cousins lunch Thursday at Brick and Forge Restaurant in Conway.
We extend sympathy to the family of Margaret Anne Aich of Ozark. She is the mother of Joe Aich, grandmother of Josh Aich, and great grandmother to Caleb and Aubrie Aich. Josh, Heather, Caleb and Joe Aich and Sonya Sanchez attended the service at Shaffer Funeral Home in Ozark Wednesday.
Kirk Price of Morrilton, husband of Jeannie Garrison Price, received the Wright Brothers Master Pilot award during a ceremony Saturday at the Morrilton Municipal Airport. Those honored must have at least 50 years’ experience piloting aircraft. He was the owner/operator of Price Flying Service until his retirement in 2012.
We extend sympathy to the family of Carolyn Mallett, wife of Frank Mallett. Funeral will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday at Bethlehem Baptist Church with visitation at noon. Lunch will be served to the family at 11 a.m. in the Bethlehem FLC.
We extend sympathy to the families of Patsy McMillen and Ronnie Mobbs.
