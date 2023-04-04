Guy news

Good morning to everyone. As I’m writing this week’s news, I’m wondering what the weather is going to be today. I hope everyone was safe during the storms last week. I do know that last week Nina and Nan Bivens had trees on their house. I hope they got it covered back up before this week’s storm hit. I know the Guy community was very lucky last Friday. We had tornadoes in the cloud but we were blessed they did not come out of the clouds. That was pretty scary.

