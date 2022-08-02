Horseshoe Mountain news

Bro. Jimmie Decker preached the morning message from the book of Philemon at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday. Rebecca and Gabe Decker, Amaris Talley, Josh Barnes, and Caleb Harvison were in charge of the music. A video presentation was shown of those who participated in the mission trip to Morgan Grace Church in Morgan, Utah.

