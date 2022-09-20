Guy news
What a busy week I had last week. Yard sale for four days. It was exhausting but got it done. I still don’t have everything hauled off but working on it
I was so honored to be invited to Bessie Bearden’s surprise 86th birthday at her sister Charlene Fortner’s home Sunday afternoon. Bessie is my friend and neighbor. We had a lunch with sandwiches and all the trimmings along with cupcakes and a cake for her birthday. If you see Bessie out and about, wish her a happy birthday. Her birthday was actually this past Tuesday.
Please keep Sandy in your prayers, she is having trouble with her left lung that has completely filled up. Just waiting, and that is not what I want to do. My patience is not my virtue when it comes to my girl.
Also keep in prayer Sharon and Dwight Rimmer, Sharon and Johnny Carroll Rimmer and anyone else who is sick or having any medical problems.
The Guy-Perkins volleyball team is making history as being the first time in years for volleyball at school and for actually competing and winning competitions. Go T-Birds. I hear football is coming soon; maybe next year.
Hope everyone has a great week and a safe one. Please send me your news.
Brenda Dowdy
Horseshoe Mountain news
Dr. Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “What God Looks for in a Leader” from I Samuel 16:1-13. Bro. Danny Fagala, Ryne Havens, Mitchell Reynolds, Robin Clark, Rebecca and Gabe Decker, Cole Krisell, Seth McGee and Amanda Hall were in charge of the music. Doug Talley was baptized before the morning service.
The funeral service for Hattie Lee Hankins was well attended Friday, Sept. 16 at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Music was provided by Bro. Danny Fagala, Jim Martin, Frank Burgess, Lynn Hill, Tommy Lynn Browning, Rachel Powell and Amanda Mayo. Bro. Freddie Mark Wilcox read the obituary and gave a eulogy, Jim Davidson read the article he had written about Hattie Lee in the Log Cabin Democrat and Bro. Martin Jameson preached the funeral message. Burial was in Bethlehem Cemetery. Lunch was served to family and friends in the Bethlehem FLC after the service.
The Hammontree and Reynolds family celebrated Remy and Mitch Reynolds’ birthday on Saturday with a party at Mitch and Haley’s home in the Republican Community. Remy turned 2.
This Sunday night, Sept. 25th at 6:30 p.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church, we will have a special commissioning service and church-wide send-off fellowship for the Talley family and Seth McGee. The Talley family and Seth both felt the call (separately, unknown to each other) and made plans to relocate to Utah to be a part of the work of Morgan Grace Church. They will arrive one week apart in October to Morgan, Utah. This is where Chase and Gavin Roberts and their families are serving as church planters. God is doing amazing things.
Bring your favorite finger foods for the fellowship time. There will be baskets where you can place your cards, notes of encouragement, etc. to the Talley family and Seth. We are going to miss them greatly at BBC.
We look forward to see how God will use them at Morgan Grace and for His glory.
Please join us as we show our love and support for them.
Gale Garrison
