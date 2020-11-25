Horseshoe Mountain news
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “The Good News About the Good News” from Acts 15:1-34 at the 9:30 and 11 a.m. services Sunday, Nov. 15, at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Bro Danny Fagala, Treslyn Fletcher, Robin Clark, Rebecca Decker, Josh Barnes, Cole Krisell, and Seth McGee were in charge of the music. Josh Barnes presented the special music.
Jameson preached the morning message titled “Resolving Disagreements” from Acts 15:36-41 at the 9:30 and 11 a.m. services Sunday, Nov. 22 at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Bro. Danny Fagala, Treslyn Fletcher, Robin Clark, Rebecca Decker, Josh Barnes, Cole Krisell, and Seth McGee were in charge of the music. Our children’s church kids presented a video on being thankful to God. Robin Clark presented special music with a piano solo titled “Give Thanks With a Grateful Heart.”
Rod and Kathy Davis joined Bethlehem Baptist Church Sunday, Nov. 15, on a promise of a letter from Southside Baptist Church in Damascus.
Austin Farris and Jessica Borden were married Saturday, Nov. 21 at Bethlehem Baptist Church.
Danny Roberts celebrated his 81st birthday recently with family at Los Amigos.
Chase and Becky Roberts of Wasatch, Utah, are the proud parents of a baby boy, Boone Alan Roberts, born Nov. 10. Boone is the grandson of George and Dr. Kristy Roberts, great grandson of Bill and JoAnn Townsend and Danny and Linda Roberts. He is the 13th great grandchild of Danny and Linda and was born on Danny’s birthday.
Gale and Carl Garrison went to Maplewood Cemetery in Harrison on Nov. 4 to view the fall foliage.
The Roberts family had their Thanksgiving on Saturday in the Family Life Center at Springhill Baptist Church.
Amanda Hall received the Bear Award as outstanding student in the Speech Language Pathology Master’s program.
Ryne and Natalie Havens attended the funeral of David Bradley in Bentonville Thursday. David was buried in Thorn Cemetery in Greenbrier. We extend sympathy to the family.
We want to extend sympathy to the following families of the following who have passed away recently: Rev. Sidney Sawrie of Searcy, Terry Riddle of Damascus, Wrenetta Ault of Casa, J. D. Harmon of Conway, and Jeannie Glover of Guy. Bro. Sidney was raised on Horseshoe Mountain. He was a son of Lewis and Mary Sawrie and a brother to Shelby Gene Sawrie and the late James Sawrie. The Sawrie Family sang in a gospel music quartet for many years. Wrenetta and her husband, Charles Ault ran the Shady Grove Store for several years.
We are sorry to hear of the following others that have passed away: Jennifer Cantrell Hightower, Paula Chaney Riddle and Darlis Merritt. Paula attended church at Bethlehem Baptist Church for several years and was involved in the GMA program.
By Gale Garrison
Guy newsBessie Bearden had visitors a week ago Sunday. Larry Harlan of Heber Springs, Vicky Stevenson from Guy, Eugene and Rose Glover from Louisiana. They had a great visit. This past week she visited her sister Dean Bryant several days last week. Dean recently had back surgery. On Tuesday their brother-in-law and niece visited with them from England.
I had the pleasure of helping Jeff Glover, Anna Waters, Tammy Ertle, Sharon Glover, Lacey Blair, Dora Glover and Chief Chris Humphrey with two fundraisers for David McPherson and family. It started Saturday afternoon with a dessert auction online. Bids started on desserts at 4 p.m. Then we announced the winners and they picked up their desserts on Sunday during the drive-thru pick up for spaghetti dinner It was all done with social distancing and wearing masks. David had been in hospital for over four months with multiple things health-wise going on. With our help we raised money to ease some of the burden with extra expenses.
They had called the family in multiple times for last visits with him. But he came back the Lord was not ready for him. I am so proud to be a part of this Community that always comes together when someone is in need. We are the little Town with a big Heart.
On behalf of the McPherson Family they want to thank everyone for your donation and prayers.
Our deepest condolences to the Jeanie Glover family who passed away last week. She had a beautiful tributes by son in-laws and grandsons at her memorial services. She will be missed by so many. Jeanie is flying with the angels and is in no pain. Rest in peace, Jeanie.
Please keep in your prayers Clark Stevenson, the Glover Family, Margo Thorn family, Sandy Dowdy, Dean Bryant, David And Sherry McPherson and Family, Curtis Burgess, Marilyn and Ted Battles niece, and any one else that is sick or lost a loved one.
The Guy Perkins Thanksgiving School dinner was a success in the old gym. They social distance and wire mask so their parents could eat lunch with their children. As usual. The kitchen ladies out did themselves with an excellent meal.
Send news to 501-450-0395. November Happy birthday to Donna Rimmer Burroughs, Kelsey Clay, Ava Stephens, Drew Dollar, Davey Stephens, Isabella Taylor Cindy Lewis Steve Wiedower, Jennifer Rawls, Chyanne Parker, aloes Stephens, Martha Warner, Richie Lewis and Brenda Dowdy. Oh yes and a shout out to my sister Doris Watkins – her birthday is this coming Monday give her a shout out.
By Brenda Dowdy
