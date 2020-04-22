Horseshoe Mountain news
Our morning service at Bethlehem Baptist Church is currently being streamed on our YouTube channel and at Bethlehembaptistchurch.info. Dr. Martin Jameson began a series of messages on the church preaching from the book of Acts. His message Sunday was “Power to Witness” from Acts 1: 1-11. The music was presented by Bro. Danny Fagala, Ginnie McGee, and Kelsey Sandefur. They were accompanied by Robin Clark, Seth McGee, Josh Barnes and Jimmie and Rebecca Decker.
Bethlehem Baptist Church lost one of their church members, Joyce Speer Fagala, on April 13th. She was the mother of Danny Fagala and Janette Willis of Conway. A graveside service for Mrs. Fagala was held at Cave Springs Cemetery, Cave Springs, AR. We extend sympathy to Danny and Janette and their families.
We extend sympathy to the Derwood Royce Matthews, Jr. family of Oak Grove who passed away April 14th. Royce was married to the former Bettianne Henderson of Greenbrier and a grandson of the late Lester and Ava Stewart of Shady Grove. Royce was buried at Cadron Valley Cemetery in Greenbrier.
Travis and Mallori Reynolds Kunkel are parents of a daughter, Blair Avery Kunkel. Blair was born April 17 at 3:06 a.m. and weighed 6 pounds, 1 ounce and was 18.5 inches long. She is a great granddaughter of Linda and Danny Roberts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.