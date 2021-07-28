Horseshoe
Mountain newsMartin Jameson preached the morning message titled “Truths That Transform” from Proverbs 10:12-17 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday.
Bro. Danny Fagala, Bro. Brian Harvison, Caleb Harvison, Seth McGee, Robin Clark, Rebecca and Gabe Decker were in charge of the music. Brian Harvison sang “Standing on the Promises” as special music. Cobi Harvison surrendered to the ministry during the invitation portion of the morning service.
Gale and Carl Garrison attended visitation for Margaret Johnson at Family Funeral Service in Heber Springs Wednesday night. We extend sympathy to the family.
Nona Glover and Amanda Mayo visited Micah, Rachel and Roman Powell in Kansas City, Missouri, for a few days last week.
Kelly and Nona Glover attended the funeral for Melissa Lowry at Revival Church in Searcy on Sunday afternoon. Melissa is the wife of Nona’s nephew. We extend sympathy to the family.
Barbara Glover, Hattie Hankins and Mike Keys were luncheon guests of Jo Hankins Hall at Guy on Thursday. They took Jo a cake and a bouquet of roses for her birthday.
Todd Havens’ mother, Patricia Bokker of Booneville, passed away Friday at Fort Smith. We extend sympathy to Todd and her family.
Bethlehem Baptist Church hosted the Greenbrier District GMA meeting on July 25. A delicious lunch was provided by the church. The meeting was held in the FLC and the theme was “Together.” About 40 girls and ladies representing five churches attended the meeting. Bethlehem girls elected to office are Anna Whitley, II Vice President and Amaris Talley, song leader.
The Bethlehem Baptist Church Youth Group with their youth leader Bro. Jimmie Decker, along with several parents and friends enjoyed a float trip Saturday.
We extend sympathy to the family of Carolyn Ellenberg of Vilonia who passed away last Sunday. Carolyn was formerly employed at UCA. Several from the Greenbrier area had worked with her.
By Gale Garrison
Guy newsI would like to shout out to Sue Clay as I am writing this article – today is her birthday, She is one of a kind. She is my best friend/sister. Hope your birthday was a great day, enjoy.
Kathy Dowdy Kronke celebrated her birthday this past Monday. She is a great friend too. Hope your day was fun as well.
Phoenix Bearden spent the week with Bessie Bearden and family. She is having a birthday on Thursday. If you see her, wish her a great birthday.
If you have someone in your family having a birthday and would like me to recognize let me know.
Please keep the family of Boogie and Marion Loyd in your prayers. Their grandson who is 2 years old was hurt in a farm accident.
Please pray for all those that are sick and those that have COVID, and for those that did not take the shot that they will help all of us fight this epidemic. Please wear your mask to protect you as well as your fellow man.
School starts Aug. 16. Where has the time gone this summer? Send me news, and have a great week.
By Brenda Dowdy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.