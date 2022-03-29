Guy news
By Brenda Dowdy
Hello, everyone. What a great spring break we had. It was a little windy and warmed up some during the afternoons. What did you do last week? I went with Jerry, Dana, Landon and Madison Dowdy to dig for diamonds at Murfreesboro. Unfortunately, we didn’t get any big diamonds, just some sparkles.
the kids had fun and the rest of us did, too. We stayed all night Wednesday at the Western Cabins outside of town — a cute little western cabin, and the playground was great for young and old. We stayed in the Mercantile Cabin.
I truly enjoyed spending time with my family. My grands are growing up; Landon will be 14 and Madison is growing up too fast also, she will be in first grade. It’s a small world out there, too. Terry Watkins Blair and Lacy and her boys were there, too, but we never saw them. They didn’t find any diamonds either.
Phoenix Bearden spent last weekend with Bessie and Rick Bearden. They sure enjoy when she comes to visit.
Dean Bryant and her girls had a big yard sale last week.
Congratulations to Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Strain — they tied the knot Saturday evening at the home of his parents, Jason and Terrie Strain, in their barn. From the pictures on Facebook, it was a beautiful wedding. Daniel, wishing you and your bride many happy loving years together.
Madison Mode, I love my door hanger. It is absolutely beautiful. Madison is very good at making crafts, painting and drawing, so if you want a beautiful door hanging like I have or a different one, I know this is the girl that can make it. She has a goal to save her money for something every teenager wants. Look at her Facebook page and see how talented she is. I love you, Madison. Clay and Taylor, you have raised some beautiful, handsome and good children. So proud of all of them.
Keep the following in prayers — Sandy Dowdy; Sharon and Dwight Rimmer; Johnny Carroll and Sharon Rimmer; Sherry McPherson; Sam and Pam Lane; David and Jennifer Park's son, Levi; Bessie Bearden; Waymon Passmore; the Presley family; the Crites family; Mickey Glover and family; Aimee Glover and family; Bob Miller; Rich Gronke; and anyone else that has sick family or has lost a loved one.
James McCollum and Sandy Dowdy got to meet at Cracker Barrel for a late lunch/early dinner last Friday. They are so cute together. They sat and talked and talked. If the world could all have love like these two do, it would be a better place. They have been dating 22 years this coming February. They were celebrating his birthday. This is true love.
Mark your calendars — the first week in August is Guy-Perkins School class reunion potluck at noon.
Have a great and safe week. Don’t drink or do drugs while driving. If your mom and dad are still living, be sure to call them. Spend time with your loved ones because we are not promised a tomorrow. I know there’s not a day goes by I wish I could hug my mom and dad but I know they are in no pain and watching down on me and my family.
Horseshoe Mountain news
By Gale Garrison
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled "The Root Cause of Cultural War" from Proverbs 28:4-5 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday. Bro. Danny Fagala, Robin Clark, Brian and Caleb Harvison, Cole Krisell, Rebecca and Gabe Decker were in charge of the music.
The annual Eggstravaganza will be held April 10 at 6 p.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Bring your children for this fun night of games, food and an egg hunt.
Peggy Moss and Cheri Davis from Bedford, Texas, were recent visitors of Linda and Danny Roberts. Peggy and Linda met in Bedford at First Baptist Church in 1969 and their friendship has endured for decades. Over the years they took many trips together.
Natalie Snell of Littleton, Colorado, visited Faith Foster, Erby and Tanya Foster for several days. Natalie is a Tech at Craig Hospital in Englewood, Colorado. Faith spent five months at Craig last year to rehab from a brain injury she received in an auto accident in October of 2020. Natalie was a member of Faith's care team while she was there.
We extend sympathy to the families of Donald Brannon, George Spurrier, Janeane Patton, Larry Joe Roberts, Barbara Hart and Johnny Clifton.
