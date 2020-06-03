Horseshoe Mountain news
By Gale Garrison
Rev. Jimmie Decker, youth minister, preached the morning message titled, “The Parable of the Soils,” from Mark 4:1-20 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday. The praise team of Danny Fagala, Eddie and Joy Kelso, Seth McGee and Josh Barnes were in charge of the music.
Preston, Tammy and Evie Glover of Conway, and Jo Hankins Hall of Waverly, Tennessee, were Sunday lunch guests of Barbara Glover and Hattie Lee Hankins.
Sunday evening, the blended families of the Roberts and Hammontrees got together for a barbecue picnic at the home of Danny and Linda Roberts. The weather was absolutely perfect.
Those who attended were Don and Robin Clark, Matt, Danielle, Mattox and Avery Higgins, George and Kristy Roberts, Gavin, Haley, Finley and William Roberts, Terry and Lori Reynolds, Mitch, Haley, Ryder and Riverlyn Reynolds, Travis, Mallori and Blair Kunkel, Meredith and Reese Hammontree. They all had a great time together.
Kelly and Nona Glover, Hattie Lee Hankins, Micah, Rachel and Roman Powell, Lee and Helen Davis of Clinton, and Jo Hankins Hall of Waverly, Tennessee, were Monday supper guests of Carter and Amanda Mayo at Guy.
The family enjoyed a fish and shrimp supper with all the trimmings and desserts.
Gale Garrison visited Joyce Talley in Vilonia on Monday night.
