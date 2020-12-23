Horseshoe Mountain news
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “What We Should Know About the Birth of Jesus” from Luke 1:26-38 at the 9:30 and 11 a.m. services at Bethlehem Baptist Church Sunday.
Bro. Danny and Kaylen Fagala, Jimmie, Rebecca, and Gabe Decker, Sara Havens, Ginnie McGee, Josh Barnes and Cole Krisell were in charge of the music. An Ensemble presented “Beautiful Star of Bethlehem”. Natalie Havens sang “Mary Did You Know”. Ginnie McGee, Kaylen Fagala, and Rebecca Decker sang “O Holy Night”.
Jessica Farris recently joined Bethlehem Baptist Church on a promise of a letter from Brumley Baptist Church.
Carl Garrison attended the visitation and funeral for Seth Varner at Friendship Baptist Church in Vilonia on Saturday.
We extend sympathy to the family of Julia Virginia Smith of Greenbrier. Several of us became acquainted with Mrs. Virginia and she became affectionately known as “The Bonnet Lady”. She wore a bonnet a lot and was special to us. Her funeral will be Wednesday at Southside Baptist Church with burial at Bethlehem Cemetery.
Guy news
Hope everyone is ready for Santa to visit. My grandkids are counting the days. Children make Christmas so much fun and we all know the real reason for the season.
Please keep the Dowdy family in your prayers in the passing of Sue Dowdy and the recent passing of Lisa Dowdy, her daughter-in-law and mother of her grandchildren, which was very unexpected. My heart goes out to the family – Sue will be missed by her children and grandchildren. Lisa was a good mother, grandmother and a good friend. She will be missed by many.
Aimee Glover had another surgery on her kidneys, and is home and doing great. Keep her in prayers and hopefully this is the last surgery she will have to endure. Pray for the family as this will be their first Christmas without their wonderful mother but remember she will always be in your heart and she will be watching and looking over each of you.
A great big shout out to Hope Dealers for your kindness and always helping in the community. I appreciate your hard work and support this program. It is a nonprofit organization for women with addiction and I am so glad that they have someone that cares and wish everyone the best and hoping you have a merry Christmas. They can always use your support and prayers.
Sandy Dowdy has been enjoying her stay at home. She can’t wait until Christmas so as she says don’t forget cookies and milk for Santa on Christmas Eve.
Please pray for all those affected by coronavirus and those that are struggling with health issues. David McPherson is home, but still struggling some. Keep him and his family in your prayers.
Have you seen the Thorn Band video on Facebook in memories of loved ones? It is awesome – look it up. Thank you, Randy Thorn, for a great memorial to all.
Send news. Have a great Christmas. Be safe.
