Horseshoe
Mountain newsRev. Jimmie Decker preached the morning message titled “The Crucifixion of Jesus” from John 3:16-18 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday. The Bethlehem Youth consisting of Josh Barnes, Tate Fletcher, Amaris and Aiden Talley, Shiloh Maxwell and Rebecca Decker on piano were in charge of the music.
Josh Barnes preached his first sermon Wednesday night at Bethlehem Baptist Church. A large crowd attended the service. He was licensed to preach by the church after the service.
Bethlehem Baptist Church held its Shine Your Light drive-thru event Sunday night. All the participants seemed to enjoy themselves and so did everyone that attended.
Oct. 30 was the annual hayride and wiener roast for the Roberts and Hammontree families. Hot dogs, chili, and s’mores and a nice fire in the fire pit and a ride in the Roberts’ hayfield made a great time for those families.
Jerry Nash, Laura Glover-Burris and Freddie Mark Wilcox attended the reunion of the Greenbrier Class of 1978 at the Greenbrier Events Center on Oct. 23.
We extend sympathy to the families of Carlyn Hall, mother of William Hall and Gary Glover of Guy, who passed away last week.
Gale Garrison received word Thursday of the death of friend and former co-worker, Emma Lafferty in Konawa, Oklahoma. People who had worked with her at UCA were shocked and saddened to hear this news.
By Gale Garrison
Guy newsThis past week there has been so much going on in this community.
Saturday, I attended David McPherson’s memorial service at Caney Creek Cemetery in Conway. David passed away last year. David was the husband of Sherry Mercer McPherson. He had two daughters, Laura MCPhersona and Amie Ealy, and one son, Mason McPherson. David and Sherry were married for 50 years. It was a beautiful service done by Mark Glover. Please keep this family in prayers, and pray this helped with closure. He has been missed by many.
This community lost two special people this past week. They lost Gary Glover and Emory Thorn. Gary has gone to be with his wife, Jeanie. He had three daughters, and he will be missed by many people.
Emory Thorn was the wife of Travis Thorn. Her husband, children and family will miss her. She was the sweetest person. Both families need our prayers.
The Guy-Perkins PTO are selling candy to help raise money to help buy school supplies for every student and classroom. The past two years has been hard to raise money because of COVID. Please help and support them.
Have a wonderful week. Remember we are not promised a tomorrow so love and hug your family and friends because you might not see them tomorrow. To my family and friends, I send hugs and love you.
By Brenda Dowdy
