Horseshoe Mountain news

Sunday, July 30, 2023, was Youth Sunday at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Jimmie Decker preached the morning message titled “Does God Consider Me to be a Righteous Person” from Romans 3:21-26. Tate Fletcher, Caleb Harvison, Madison Gregg, Shiloh Maxwell, Rebecca and Gabe Decker were in charge of the music. Anna Whitley and Kady Gregg gave the announcements.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.