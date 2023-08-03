Horseshoe Mountain news
Sunday, July 30, 2023, was Youth Sunday at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Jimmie Decker preached the morning message titled “Does God Consider Me to be a Righteous Person” from Romans 3:21-26. Tate Fletcher, Caleb Harvison, Madison Gregg, Shiloh Maxwell, Rebecca and Gabe Decker were in charge of the music. Anna Whitley and Kady Gregg gave the announcements.
The Lord’s Supper was observed in the Sunday night service.
Danny and Linda Roberts attended Antioch Baptist Church Sunday and heard her son, Shawn Hammontree, preach. Shawn and Tonya treated the Roberts to lunch at Colton’s.
Terry, Lori, Mitch, Haley, Ryder, River and Remy Reynolds recently drove to New Orleans to board a Carnival Ship heading to Cozumel and Progresso. While there, they toured the towns and shopped.
We extend sympathy to the family of Bob Emerson, who passed away July 29. He was the father of Julie Martin of Shady Grove.
We extend sympathy to the family of Martha Robinson Stewart, who passed away July 27. Martha worked in sporting goods at Walmart for many years. Her funeral was Monday at Bethlehem Baptist Church with burial in Bethlehem Cemetery. Lunch was served for family and friends in the Bethlehem FLC following the service.
The Horseshoe Mountain Community lost a longtime resident in Tommy Watson on July 27. Tommy lived in this area for many years, graduating from Greenbrier High School in 1967, being a standout basketball player at Greenbrier and Hendrix College. He, his son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter had recently moved to Conway.
I was 18 days older than Tommy, and he would call to wish me a happy birthday or send word by someone. Tommy had been in bad health for a number of years. His graveside service will be at Bethlehem Cemetery, Thursday, Aug. 3, at 10 a.m. We extend sympathy to his family.
Guy news
Last reminder of the Guy-Perkins annual reunion this Saturday, Aug. 5 at the Marcelle Fielder Cafeteria. This will be a potluck that will start at or around noon. This is for anyone who ever attended Guy Perkins School as a teacher, administrator, students that attended Guy-Perkins at one time or another even if you didn’t graduate from Guy Perkins, you’re more than welcome to come.
We would like to see as many people as possible out on this day. It will be a great time to visit and see everybody that we haven’t seen in a long time. Bring your favorite vegetables, desserts, meat, casseroles and come join us.
Hope everybody is staying cool out there and staying in because the weather is extremely hot – lots of dehydration is going on, and hopefully everyone will be safe.
Please keep the following in your prayers: Sandy Dowdy, Dean Bryant, Rusty Acre, Sue Clay and anyone that has been in the hospital, nursing homes or that has been sick.
Congratulations to the Guy-Perkins School District and all the students that went out for football. They’ve been practicing. It’s a new era for the Guy-Perkins School District, and we are so proud of our school and accomplishments that has been happening in our school district.
We would like to welcome back all the teachers this week that are starting their preparations and training to prepare for our students to come back to be a Thunderbird. Go T-Birds.
