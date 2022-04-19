Guy news
Congratulations to Valley Ruth Evans, daughter of Will and Tilissa Evans, who participated in The Wizard of Oz play with the Red Curtain theater. She was the cutest little dog, Toto, in the play. She did an excellent job of acting, and I know that her grandparents, Wayne and Vickie, were beaming with pride.
Sandy and I enjoyed the play; it was just so good. Another future star for the Red Curtain theater to perform. Look out people, she’s going to rise up there to the big time.
Hope everyone had a great Easter. I spent the day with Jerry, Dana, Landon, Madison and Sandy Dowdy. We also witnessed Novelyn Patrom being baptized Sunday. She is the daughter of Ken and Cassie and Patrom. Novelyn, we are so proud of you for sharing your day with us and choosing to be a christian. We spent the day with the Patroms and Cassie‘s parents, sister, husband and their children – a great day to thank the lord for all our blessings.
Thank you for inviting Sandy and me to be a part of your family along with my family. We love you. Phoenix Bearden spent the weekend with Bessie and Rick Bearden.
We send our deepest sympathy to Sandra Doggett and family in the passing of her husband, Stanley Doggett. He will be missed by many loved ones and friends and family. Another alumnus of the Guy-Perkins School District has left us. Please keep this family in your prayers.
This past Saturday was my mother’s, Betty Jo Griffith, sixth heavenly birthday; she would’ve been 90 years old. Oh, how I miss my mom. Rest in peace until we meet again.
The Battles family had their annual Easter festivities at Thom’s white building. They had great food and enjoyed watching the kids hunt for eggs. It’s great that they all still get together. I admire this family for doing this. They are always loving and caring about everyone.
Have a great weekend and remember don’t drink or do drugs and drive. Always give your loved ones a hug and a kiss every time you see them, you never know when it could be your last time.
By Brenda Dowdy
Horseshoe mountain news
Martin Jameson delivered a powerful sermon titled “What the Resurrection Means” from John 20 before a large crowd. Bro. Danny Fagala led Bethlehem Baptist Church Choir in a beautiful Easter Cantata with solos by Brian Harvison, Kelsey Sandefur and Madelyn Jameson along with hymns. The Bethlehem Kids Choir joined the choir singing “Victorious” with Axel Havens singing the solo. The BBC Stick Ministry performed to the song “Arise My Love.” Leigha Neal joined Bethlehem Baptist Church on her profession of faith and was baptized Sunday morning by Bro. Jimmie Decker.
The Greenbrier District WMA met Thursday at Bethlehem Baptist Church with 25 messengers and visitors present. A lunch of soup, cornbread, crackers, desserts and drinks was served.
This is birthday month for the Hammontree, Reynolds and Roberts families. On Saturday, Blair Kunkel’s second birthday was celebrated. Blair is the daughter of Travis and Mallori Kunkel and the granddaughter of Terry and Lori Reynolds and Ken and Pam Kunkel.
Easter Sunday was a special day for the Roberts family as they gathered for lunch after wonderful services at their respective churches.
Another Easter celebration was held in the evening with the Danny and Linda Roberts children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Missing were Chase and Gavin Roberts families and Reese Hammontree.
Kelly and Nona Glover, Laura Burris, Leonard, Michelle, Isabella and Owen Glover, Preston, Tammy and Evie Glover of Conway were Easter visitors of Barbara Glover and Hattie Hankins.
We extend sympathy to the families of Stanley Doggett and Stephen McKissack.
By Gale Garrison
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.