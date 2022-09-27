Horseshoe Mountain news
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “How God Prepares a Leader” from I Samuel 16:13-23 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday.
Bro. Danny Fagala, Mitchell Reynolds, Ryne Havens, Robin Clark, Jimmie, Rebecca and Gabe Decker, and Seth McGee were in charge of the music. Robbie Farris sang “Shepherd Boy” as special music.
Seth McGee was honored with a commissioning service and a time of fellowship Sunday night. Seth will be joining Chase and Gavin Roberts at Morgan Grace Church in Utah. The Talley family will be unable to go to Utah at this time due to a change in a job situation.
I omitted Robin Clark and Sara Havens from those who provided music before and at the end of the funeral service for Hattie Lee Hankins.
The Langston Family Reunion was held Saturday at the Bethlehem Baptist Church FLC. Family members from Arkansas, California, Arizona, Texas and Illinois attended.
The former Judy Steele and her husband, Leroy, from California visited Barbara Glover on Monday. She is a daughter of the late Earl and Naomi McKaskle Steele of Arizona. Naomi and Hattie Lee Hankins were sisters.
We extend sympathy to the family of Cissy Mahan Lieblong of Jonesboro, formerly of Martinville, who passed away Sept. 18. Her celebration of life was Saturday at Emerson Funeral Home in Jonesboro.
We extend sympathy to the family of Ruth Howard Poe of Harrison who passed away Sept. 20. Burial was in Maplewood Cemetery. She was a cousin to several in the Faulkner County area.
Gale Garrison
Guy news
Patsy Rorie took her three daughters, Karen Burt Taylor, Sue Clark and Jeanie Rorie-Moore to Logan’s Steakhouse on Monday night for supper at Conway, and they had a great time.
Patsy Rorie’s great granddaughter, Alison, and two great great grandsons visited her this week and she enjoyed their visit very much. Thank you, Karen for the news.
Forty-eight years ago on Sept. 23 at 2:30 p.m. I gave birth to my beautiful daughter, Sandy Dowdy.
Not knowing the challenges ahead but we, or she, proved the doctor in Little Rock wrong that said she would always be a disappointment to us and never would succeed or complete anything she ever did in life. Well, being the person I am, my family and Sandy being strong minded too, we exceeded all expectations.
Yes, she has had many unexpected things to add to her intellectual disabilities, such as the terrible car crash that she still has things pop up from that. She celebrated her birthday with the love of her life, James. They have that true love. They have been dating 21 years and still going strong. You can go to my Facebook page and see pictures. I am so glad that God chose me to be that special-needs parent. Sandy Dowdy, I love you so much and I’m so glad that the phrase “I can’t” was never in our vocabulary because you can do anything you want to do and succeed. Happy birthday.
Don’t forget to come to Sparks in Park this weekend at the Guy City Park for the best family outing. Car show, bounce houses, lots of vendors, lots food vendors, live entertainment, the Razorbacks game on Saturday, four bands to play live music. Come join the fun it will be great. I forgot – the best fireworks show you will ever see Saturday night. See you there, let’s make this your tradition every year.
Congratulations to Kinsey Watkins, who became Mrs. Turner this past weekend and had a birthday too. From the pictures, you were a beautiful bride and wedding was beautiful too. Your parents, Mitchell and Diane Watkins, looked like very proud parents and both looked handsome and beautiful. I can’t leave out your beautiful Oma, Chris Williams she looked elegant too. Wishing you many years of happiness. Keep the communication open to each other.
Have a great week. Send news to me.
Brenda Dowdy
