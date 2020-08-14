Horseshoe Mountain news
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “Cross Cultural Ministry” from Acts 8:1-25 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday, Aug.9. The Praise Team of Bro. Danny Fagala, Robin Clark, Sara Havens, Josh Barnes, Cole Krisell, Kelsey Sandefur, Ginnie and Seth McGee were in the charge of the music. Bethlehem has resumed its Wednesday evening services at 6:30 p.m. for adults and youth group only.
Our area is suffering from the heat and needs rain.
We extend sympathy to the family of Gary Dwane Stone, who passed away Saturday. He was a brother of Johnnie “Derb” Stone.
Bethlehem Baptist Church lost a faithful member Monday morning, Aug. 10. Trissa Fletcher lost her three-year battle with cancer.
Visitation will be Friday, Aug. 14, 5-8 p.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church, with a graveside service at noon Saturday Aug. 15 at noon at Bethlehem Cemetery. Lunch will be provided for the family after the graveside service.
