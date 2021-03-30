Horseshoe Mountain news
By Gale Garrison
Martin Jameson preached the message titled "How to Witness Using Your Personal Testimony" from Acts 22:1-21 at the 9:30 and 11:00 a.m. services Sunday at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Bro. Danny Fagala, Brian Harvison, Madelyn Jameson, Seth McGee, Robin Clark, Josh Barnes, Rebecca and Gabe Decker were in charge of the music.
Gale Garrison and Jimmie Merritt of Greenbrier spent Tuesday afternoon with Joyce Nell Garrison in Conway. They had lunch at Chili's.
Haley, Ryder, Riverlyn, and Remy Grace Reynolds enjoyed a mom-daughter mini vacation with Michele Harness. They spent four days at Orange Beach in Alabama.
Amanda Mayo and Nona Glover visited Micah, Rachel and Roman Powell in Kansas City, Missouri, last week. Nona broke her ankle in three places while in Kansas City. Amanda, Nona, Rachel and Roman came back home Friday. Nona was admitted to Conway Regional Medical Center Friday night and had surgery Saturday morning. She was released from the hospital Sunday. We wish her a speedy recovery.
Theresa Barnes recently broke her ankle recently. We wish her a speedy recovery.
Mitch and Bridget Lewis of Timbo, Courtney and Dalton Lewis of Oklahoma City spent the weekend with Ron and Nancy White.
Guy news
By Brenda Dowdy
Good morning. Hope you had a great week last week on spring break.
Jerry, Dana, Landon and Madison Dowdy, Ken, Cassie, Novelyn and William Patrom spent the week in Perdido Key Florida. It was fun to watch the reactions of the grandkids' first time to see the ocean. It was a great week making great memories. Jerry, Landon, Dana, Novelyn and Ken went deep sea fishing. Guess which two got sea sick? The two oldest guys there. The water was real rough.
There is strictly to many people that drive way to fast down South Bolden Hill Road. They need to put the speed limit sign up again. I just hope no one hits a child. Saturday afternoon Bessie Bearden’s little dog was run over — no brakes were applied until after the dog was hit. Now her granddaughter will be broken hearted that her little Precious, that was her name, will not be meeting her at the door when she visits this weekend and plays with her in the yard sits in her lap and loves on her all the time. That puppy was not even a year old yet. Ricky had to pick her up and bury her. He was heartbroken as well as Bessie. It was a Maltese dog. It was not just an ordinary dog. I was even sad. It was too quiet when I visited on Sunday — she always greeted me at the door. Please people slow down this is not a major highway. Slow down.
Just a reminder: this Saturday is the Polar Plunge for Area 17 Special Olympics at Woolly Hollow State Park in Greenbrier. Please come join us for some fun. We will be social distancing and wearing masks. This will be the first event since last year.
Our athletes will get to have track and field this year first athletic event too. Please come out and support the athletes. Proceeds will help the program for all athletes.
Please keep a very dear friend and her family who is in ICU at Conway Regional. Prayers do work.
Lisa Bivens visited with Aimee and Gary Glover this past week.
Bob Hart, of Carlile, brother-in-law of Bessie Bearden and Dean Bryant visited last week.
Saturday I got to visit with Doris Watkins grandsons Cash and Ridge Watkins for a little while along with Gary Griffith and Carolyn Hayes. This was the first time we got to visit with Ridge since he was born in February. They are such handsome babies. We love you boys.
Just send me news through Facebook or message me or call me st 501-679-0395. Have a great safe week. Happy Easter to everyone.
