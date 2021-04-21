Guy news
There was an issue with an air unit in the high school Tuesday morning. That was the cause for emergency vehicles at the school. It has been checked out and we were given the all clear. School continued as a normal day.
Randy Miller lost the love of his life last week, his wife, Dale. They were married for over 40 years. Her service was last Saturday with graveside services at Mode Cemetery in Guy. Please keep this family in your prayers. Now the journey begins. This is the time now that the family realizes she is really gone to her heavenly resting place. It’s not an easy journey – you’re in my prayers.
Please pray for Aimee Glover as she has gone into her second week of antibiotics at home through an IV. Others on our prayer list David McPherson who is still in rehab in Clinton. If you know of anyone else that is sick, let me know so I can put on our prayer list and maybe drop them a card to let them know they are being thought of. Rusty and Anita Acre still need prayers too.
There will be a sale this Saturday at the home of the late Jerry Bruce Rowlett in Guy. There is lots of stuff to be sold. Might be a treasure there that’s just for you.
Welcome to the world, Odin Nathaniel Pierce. He made his grand arrival at 12:11 p.m. this past Monday, weighing 6 pounds and 15 ounces and was 19 inches long. He is the son Kerrigan West and Joe Pierce. Grandparents Laurie West and Don West and great grandparents David and Sherry McPherson. Odin has two brothers at home.
Congratulations to Diane Hamilton on the arrival of her new home. It’s taken it a while to get here, lots to do with the weather. But I know she is happy to have her new place. Now the fun begins moving in. So happy for you and your family.
On Easter I know the family of Waymon Passmore had a great get together as always. What a great family that still gets together. Your mom would be so proud that you are staying close. They played games with the grown kids, and had a great time with the little ones too.
Send news to me. 501-450-0395. Please don’t drink or do drugs while you are driving. The life you save could be your own. It’s crucial to educate and help our youth as they are our future.
I’m so happy that Blake Goodwin and his family are the new director of the Come As You Are Facility in Guy. He is the pastor at First Baptist Church in Quitman. Please don’t make negative comments give them a chance to make a difference with this program. So many have been helped and there is a need to help people get back on track and stay on track.
By Brenda Dowdy
Horseshoe Mountain news
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “Positive Parenting” from Proverbs 1:8-19 at the 9:45 and 11 a.m. services at Bethlehem Baptist Church Sunday.
Bro. Danny Fagala, Natalie and Sara Havens, Robin Clark, Cole Krisell, Seth McGee and Josh Barnes were in charge of the music. Special music was presented by Robin Clark on piano and Sara Havens on keyboard. We had 27 in the Senior Adult Class Sunday.
Garry Reeves’ brother, William (Bill) Reeves passed away April 8. Graveside services were held Saturday, April 17, at Pine Log Cemetery in Brookland, Arkansas.
The Greenbrier Women’s Missionary Auxiliary met Thursday, April 15, at Lifesong Baptist Church in Greenbrier.
There were 24 present. Ruth Bowman was the speaker and Bro. Freddie Mark Wilcox brought the message. Lifesong served a box lunch for everyone.
Blair Avery Kunkel celebrated her first birthday Saturday, April 17, at the home of her grandparents, Terry and Lori Reynolds. Blair loved her toys, and especially liked her cupcake. Family members and friends attended the celebration.
By Gale Garrison
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.