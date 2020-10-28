Horseshoe Mountain news
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “Ministry Challenges” from Acts 13:13-52 at the 9:30 and 11 a.m. Services at Bethlehem Baptist Church Sunday. Bro. Danny Fagala, Bro. Brian Harvison, Natalie Havens, Sara Havens, Amanda Hall, Jimmie Decker, Seth McGee, and Josh Barnes were in charge of the beautiful music. Natalie and Axel Havens presented a How Great is Our God medley as special music.
Everyone is invited to a Fall Family Fun-Drive Thru called Shine Your Light at Bethlehem Baptist Church October 31 between 7 and 9 p.m. There will be a drive thru light/laser show after dark. Each child will receive a bag of candy at the end of the drove thru. Go to www.bethlehembaptistchurch.info for further details.
Thursday a group of our Bethlehem Baptist Church men and a visitor made a trail ride to Witt Springs Thursday. Those making the trip were Thurl Smith, Rod Davis, Calvin Davis, Bill Love, Rick Bryan, Bruce Hall, Randy Phillips, Austin Farris, Melvin Bone, and John Bone of Texarkana. They all had a great time, had beautiful weather and are looking forward to the next trip.
Rachel and Roman Powell of Kansas City, Mo., spent the weekend with Kelly and Nona Glover.
We extend sympathy to the family of Ray Rust of Arizona, formerly of the Russellville area. Ray was buried at Bethlehem Cemetery Friday. His wife, Dena Lynn Rust is a niece of Hattie Lee Hankins.
October 24 was the annual hayride for the Hammontree and Roberts family. They celebrated Ryder Reynolds’ 9th birthday as well. There was cake, pizza and gifts along with a wiener roast around a fire pit. Mitch Reynolds pulled the hay wagon. It was a first hayride for Caden Bowen, Remy Reynolds, Blair Kunkel and William Roberts.
