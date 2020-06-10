Horseshoe Mountain news
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled, “Courage Under Fire,” from Acts 4:5-31 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday. The Praise Team of Bro. Danny Fagala, Kaylen Fagala, Kesley Sandefur, Jimmie Decker, Amanda Hall, Josh Barnes, Robin Clark and Sara Havens were in charge of the music.
Bethlehem Baptist Church recently was named one of Life Choices top Contributors to Change for Life 2020 Campaign.
William and Cherre Holley attended the Enola High School reunion Saturday.
Roman Powell, son of Micah and Rachel Powell, celebrated his second birthday Saturday at the home of Carter and Amanda Mayo in Guy on Saturday with family and friends attending.
Shady Grove’s own Hazel Love is featured in two YouTube Videos titled “How to Make Peach Jam” and “How to Make Peach Delight.” Hazel’s grandson, Chris Love, produced the videos.
A good job was done by both.
A group from Antioch Baptist Church, led by Shawn Hammontree, came “covid caroling” Sunday afternoon. They visited Ruth Clements and Danny and Linda Roberts. The group sang, read from Psalms and prayed. It was a very sweet and endearing gesture.
The Mitch Reynolds family traveled to Tennessee for a motor cross race over the weekend. Mitch gave a devotional on Saturday and Sunday. Pray for him as he shares his testimony to other racers from all parts of the country.
