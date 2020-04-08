Guy news
We are so proud to hear that Jason Strain is doing better. Keep him and his wife Terry in your prayers.
The school buildings are closed. But students still have to do AMI work. It’s important that each student does this. Please be safe out there and stay at home. Spending time with family can be a good thing. Prayers for students and teachers.
There are lots of churches doing services online. The Guy Church of Christ is online. I’m inviting you to join us at 11 a.m. on Sundays and 7 p.m. on Wednesday nights. Mt Olive Baptist Church is also online.
Hope Dealers in Guy is a Christian-based facility for women who are recovering from alcohol or drug addiction. They are doing great things there. This is a nonprofit organization. Check out their food truck Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday afternoons from 4 to 7. Check their Facebook page for complete menus for this week. Rib dinners, barbecue sandwiches, turkey dinner. The food is all good.
Congratulations to all graduating seniors. I know this year is different for each of you. But you each have earned your graduation. You can still celebrate with your family. Just know we are all thinking of you and want everyone to be safe. We are proud of each of you. Just remember you are our future.
As always check on the elderly and help them out and pray for all of us and those that are sick. Just remember to keep your faith. This shall pass too.
Keep in prayers: David McPherson, Clark Stevenson, Faye Hooten, Myra Griffith, Anita and Rusty Acre and anyone else that I don’t know about.
Have a safe weekend and send news to me st 450-0395 or Facebook or messenger.
