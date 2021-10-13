Horseshoe Mountain news
Bro. John Burleson preached the morning message titled “When God’s People Pray” from Acts 4:31 at Bethlehem Baptist Church Sunday. Bro. Danny Fagala, Brian Harvison, Robin Clark, Sara Havens, Cole Krisell, Caleb Harvison, Josh Barnes, and Seth McGee were in charge of the music. Bro. Danny Fagala sang “Pray On” as special music. A special video presentation was shown honoring Bro. Jimmie Decker, youth pastor, as part of our pastor appreciation month.
Preston and Amber Glover of Conway visited Barbara Glover and Hattie Hankins Sunday.
We extend sympathy to the Jerry Loux of Conway. He was the father of Tammy Glover and the half-brother of Harold Dean Bailey all of Conway.
By Gale Garrison
