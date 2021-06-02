Horseshoe Mountain news
Rev. Jimmie Decker preached the morning message titled “How Can I Be Right With God” from Galatians 2:16-21 at the 9:45 and 11 a.m. services at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday.
Rebecca Decker, Josh Barnes, Tate Fletcher, Aiden and Amaris Talley, Caleb Maxwell, and Shiloh Maxwell were in charge of the music. Bethlehem Baptist Church observed The Lord’s Supper in the evening service.
The Hammontree and Roberts families observed Memorial Day with a barbecue and all the trimmings.
Greg Allison of Conway and Nancy Davis drove their mother, Anna Allison, to Mooresville, North Carolina, to visit her brother, Robert Welcher and his wife, Phyllis, for his 89th birthday. They also visited Robert’s sons, Rob Welcher and wife Lori, and Terry Welcher, and wife, Ruth. They left Tuesday, May 25, and returned Saturday, May 29. It was reported they had a safe and wonderful trip.
Carl Garrison and Whitney Eason attended the wedding of Corbin Hull and Hannah Estes at New Life Church in Maumelle on Saturday.
Several family members and friends attended a gathering for Hattie Hankins 103rd birthday at the home of Barbara Glover Sunday afternoon.
We extend sympathy to the families of Nelda Moore May, Helen Hale, Charlene Shamburger, and Anita Acre.
By Gale Garrison
Guy newsHope everyone had a great Memorial weekend. Celebrating all the veterans that have served and lost their lives to help protect each one of us.
Took the grandkids Landon and Madison to the lake Saturday. Burr, it was cold. Madison was the only one swimming. Landon got in but didn’t stay long. We had a great time too. Love my Nana time with my grands.
Being a supporter of veterans, I am spreading awareness of Post Traumatic Stress Disorder. We lose 22 veterans a day. More needs to be done to help veterans in need.
Support your veterans.
Guy Perkins PTO fundraiser – tickets are $30.
If you would like a ticket message me, Tisha Tooley, comment on Facebook or call 501-402-4364 or from any PTO board member. Feel free to share with your friends and family. I will be more than happy to meet with whoever would like to purchase a rack of quality pork ribs cooked by Ol’ Bart’s with a BBQ rub. Pick up July 3 at his new location in Conway. We are also willing to pick up and deliver to you. The PTO raises funds to be able to purchase schools supplies, we adopt kids during the holiday to help provide them meals and Christmas, we use funds to throw pep rallies, purchase playground toys, P.E supplies, we try to throw fun day for students and so many more things. We don’t just purchase supplies at the beginning of the year. We check every month with teachers and other faculty to see what is needed for the students or classrooms. We have monthly meetings and will start having a virtual option available for anyone who will want to attend.
Please keep the Anita Acre family in your prayers. She passed away last week and will have a private family memorial at a later date. The David McPherson Family Family is having a hard time in his passing they need-your prayers to heal.
Congratulations to Piper Wallace for getting the Maltilda part in the play in Fayetteville. Good luck. Piper is the daughter of Cameron and Jenny Wallace, granddaughter of BF and Sharon Glover and Shirley Wallace.
Have a great week and a safe one too.
By Brenda Dowdy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.