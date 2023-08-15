Horseshoe Mountain news
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “God’s Prescription for Moral Purity” from 1 Corinthians 6:12-20 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday. Bro. Danny Fagala, Jessica Farris, Robin Clark, Sara Havens, Jimmie Decker, and Caleb Harvison were in charge of the music. Anna Newton joined Bethlehem on her profession of faith and as a candidate for baptism.
After the morning service we had a special send-off for BMA Missionary, AJ. She will be leaving Friday to attend school in Mexico. AJ has served Bethlehem in several areas of ministry. We had Mexican food with all the fixings plus dessert. A special slide show was presented and special prayer for her. Family, friends and church family were in attendance.
Leonard and Michelle Glover spent the weekend in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Michelle attended physical therapy training.
Jerry Nash and Jimmie Merritt visited Tanner and Diane Howland and family in Conway on Saturday. Carson was celebrating his birthday.
Hazel Love and granddaughter, Chelsey Groh of Texas, recently spent a week in Las Vegas, Nevada, where Hazel tried out a zipline.
Word was received here of the death of Jim Hardy. We send our sympathy to his family. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. Thursday at Wilcox Family Funeral Home in Greenbrier with memorial services to follow at 2 p.m.
Guy news
We have several in our community needing prayers: William Lamb, Dean Bryant, Linda Stevenson, Sandy Dowdy, Christa Williams and Neal Heaslet.
Congratulations to Jackalyn Barton, who left this weekend to travel to St. Louis to attend optometry school. We wish her a safe trip and good luck in school. This community is proud of you. She is the daughter of Wendy Earnhart Heaslet and Shane Barton; granddaughter of Jack and Linda Earnhart, Jerry Earnhart and wife, and Curtis and Sylvia Barton.
School has started. Look out for those big yellow buses. When those flashing lights are on and that red stop sign is out, it means stop, do not pass. Those buses are carrying precious cargo. The law requires you to stop and not pass including both direction in all lanes.
Please drink water, stay dehydrated. It’s important to stay cool. Be safe.
Have a great week. Send me news. Don’t forget the food pantry at the school always needs food, hygiene products. Don’t put anything in there that needs refrigeration.
