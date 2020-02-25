Editor's note: The Log Cabin Democrat wants to hear from your community. If you have community news to submit, please send it to editorial@thecabin.net for consideration to be included in Community Corner on Wednesdays.
Horseshoe Mountain news
By Gale Garrison
Dr. Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled "Jesus' Strategy for Making Disciples" from Matthew 28:18 at Bethlehem Baptist Church Sunday. Michael Williams presented special music titled "Loving My Jesus'. Robin Lake joined Bethlehem Baptist Church by statement Sunday.
Saturday, the George Roberts's Family celebrated Davy Roberts 3rd birthday in the Bethlehem Family Life Center. Davy is the son of Chase and Becky Roberts; the grandson of George and Kristi Roberts; and the great grandson of Danny and Linda Roberts.
Terry, Lori, Mitchell, Haley, Ryder and Riverlyn Reynolds attended a recognition banquet in Kansas City, Mo. The banquet was the Outlaw National TT Banquet. Mitch Reynolds was recognized for winning the Pro Class for 2019. Ryder was also recognized for placing in the top 3 in his class.
The Bethlehem Girls Missionary Auxiliary group of 16 GMA girls and counselors attended the Arkansas State GMA meeting at Central Baptist College February 21-22. Sara McGee, Arkansas and National Miss GMA gave a devotional. Sara McGee and Bethany Brooks, Arkansas Alternate Jr. Miss GMA served as state officers. Kelsey Fagala Sandefur is the State GMA Promoter. Lydia Dunlap of Spring Hill Baptist Church was elected GMA State President and Arkansas State Miss GMA. Matt Johnson of Immanuel Baptist Church in Greenbrier is the Arkansas Jr. Miss GMA.
There will be an Eggstravaganza at Bethlehem Baptist Church April 5th. There will be an egg hunt, games and food starting at 6:00 p.m.
Guy news
By Brenda Dowdy
I would like to thank all that came out to the Polar Plunge and Dessert Auction last Saturday. It was a blast and couldn’t have done it without all of you.
Prayers for Bessie Bearden, Clark and Linda Stevenson , Faye Hooten Wilma Purtle and anyone else that is sick or lost a loved one. We never know what tomorrow brings — be sure to tell your family you love them every day.
Basketball season is almost over with and baseball and softball is coming up. Not to long until summer.
News is short this week. Please send news. Have a great week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.