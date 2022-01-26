Guy news
We have so many in our community that needs prayers, I will only need to mention the ones that I know of – Sam and Pam Lane, Sherry McPherson and family, Aimee Glover, students and staff at Guy-Perkins School, Cherri and Kenneth Ferrell and family, April Rooney and family.
It’s getting closer, are you ready? Do you have your costume ready? Area 17 Special Olympics Polar Plunge is Saturday, Feb. 19. Don’t forget – come support or you can donate beforehand.
Sandy Dowdy was home for the weekend. We watched movies, played games and just enjoyed each other’s company. We don’t get out much because of COVID. We watched church services online. If my church is not online, I watch Enola’s church, Robinson and Center. We are trying our best to be safe and protected.
We’re so excited to introduce the newest member of the Guy-Perkins family. This is Thunder the Emotional Support Specialist. He will be joining us in March. He will have lots of training before he is able to work with students.
Therapy dogs are proven to lower stress levels, anxiety and even blood pressure. Thunder will help students learn social skills and gain self-confidence. He will listen to students, read and provide love and friendship.
Mrs. Howard will be using the Mutt-I-Grees curriculum with the students and Thunder to teach social and emotional skills. Students will have opportunities to spend time with Thunder and help take care of him.
If you’re as excited as we are and would like to be a part of this special journey, you can make a donation at the link below. If you have questions or need more information, please contact Mrs. Murry or Mrs. Howard at 501-679-3509.
Have a great week, stay warm, wear your mask and be safe. Send me news.
By Brenda Dowdy
Horseshoe Mountain newsMartin Jameson preached the morning message titled “How to Avoid Tongue Trouble” from Proverbs 21:23 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday.
Bro. Danny Fagala, Robin Clark, Jordan and Kelsey Sandefur, Cole Krisell, Rebecca and Gabe Decker and Amanda Hall were in charge of the music.
Marilyn Battles, Lena Martin, Becky McCollum and Margaret Vann were recent luncheon guests of Barbara Glover and Hattie Hankins.
Last Tuesday, Barbara Glover, Hattie Hankins, Lena Martin and Carolyn Gean went to Magness Lake at Heber Springs to see the Trumpeter Swans.
Aiden Talley placed second in his weight class at the Pulaski Academy Bruin Invitational as a member of the Greenbrier Wrestling Team.
We extend sympathy to the family of Connie Higgs Williams who passed away Jan. 24. She was raised in the Horseshoe Mountain community and attended Greenbrier Public Schools.
By Gale Garrison
