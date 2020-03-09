Editor’s note: The Log Cabin Democrat wants to hear from the community. If you have community news to submit, please send it to editorial@thecabin.net for consideration to be included in Community Corner on Wednesdays.
Guy news
By Brenda Dowdy
Wow, what a rainy day for a funeral. Today I went to say goodbye to a dear dear cousin and friend, Theoda Griffith. Theoda always had a smile on his face and was a very knowledgeable and a Christian man.
I always loved to stop by and visit with him and Myra. He always gave good, sound advice. He was a family man and loved them so much. Prayers to Myra and the children, the grandkids and the great grandkids.
He loved Christmas; his whole family came, all 40+. He will be missed by many. Every one will miss him.
One day at a time is all we can do. It will be hard on Myra. The love of her life is gone and will always be in her heart. I hope there will not be any big changes right away for her. We love you, Myra and family.
Congratulations to the Guy Perkins Quiz Bowl team on their competition in NLRSD. Great job.
As always keep Sandy in your prayers. She does have leaks in her heart valve which are going to be treated by medication, along with other things. One day at a time. I’m blessed to have her.
Happy birthday Brady Hooten, son of Amanda Dowdy Hooten and John Hooten, grandparents Kathy and Rich Gronke. He celebrated at the go cart park in Conway. He turned the big 11.
Have a great week and remember to send me news. Don’t drink or do drugs and drive.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.