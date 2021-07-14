Centerville news
The Centerville School Reunion was a huge success, as it is every year. More folks came out than were expected and the feedback was positive so you might as well mark your calendars for the last week in June as the next one. I have attended many of these reunions and love to hear the stories and memories told by former students to the community that I hold so close to my heart.
Our yard sale turned out to be a huge success and it was also a great day of fellowship for the women of our church. In fact, it was so successful that we held it two weeks in a row. On the first day of the sale, many of us spent a great deal of money purchasing items to take home. I teased that it was a competition to see who could spend the most and that prize went to Linda Rogers. There were some really nice items so all of us spent quite a bit, though. Items left have been stored for either another sale at a later date or to be a resource for helping members of the community in need due to a fire or something.
I would like to give a shout out to a new business venture by Dan O’Shea, who attends Centerville on a regular basis with his lovely wife, Joann. Dan has a small vineyard and has been making his own wine for a few years. He has leased a building in Clinton, Arkansas and folks can stop by to sample some local wines. We stopped for a wine tasting and I was impressed with Dan’s knowledge of the varieties of wine and I was also impressed that he had more than one group the entire time we were there. After the wine tasting, most varieties of wine were available for purchase although there were a few wines unavailable temporarily due to the snow last February affecting the grape harvest. If that is something you might enjoy, look for Bluebird Ranch Winery in Clinton across from the hospital.
If you are looking for a church home, please consider coming out to Centerville United Methodist Church on Sunday mornings at 9:00 a.m. I should probably add an -ish to that start time though because we don’t always start right on time. We get so excited to see each other and visit that it takes Lana a little time to wrangle us to our seats sometimes. Grace Golden and Erin Flake are doing our Sunday School with the littles and that seems to be going quite well.
If you have not received your Covid vaccine, please consider getting it. I have had many people close to my heart be diagnosed recently as Covid positive and I am alarmed as the numbers keep increasing in our state. Call your local pharmacy if you are unsure of availability or need direction in getting vaccinated.
– Jennifer Fulmer
Guy news
These past days have been beautiful and relaxing. But we all know Arkansas weather is unpredictable.
Arkansas is one of the lowest states in numbers of people that have not taken the COVID vaccine. Hospitals are full again and most of those patients have not received the shots. I wish people would get the vaccine, if not for yourself to help protect others too. Several churches have shut down again hoping the virus will go away – it’s not going to if people don’t comply.
The following need our prayers: Gary Glover, Aimee Glover, Lorianne Graves, Mardel Griffith, Diane Remus, George Condray, his wife Glynna and their family.
Happy birthday to my friend Dorothy Myers from Jacksonville who celebrated her birthday on July 8. So guess what – she is older than me until November. Hope your day was a great day.
Congratulations to the Guy Perkins PTO on being able to supply each student with school supplies for all students. We have a great school, staff and this community is great to support the school.
Last time Sandy Dowdy was home, she and I went to the movie. We were safe and wore our masks and actually the only one in the theater. We had a great time.
Last Thursday, Madison Dowdy went to the movie mask on and only three other people at the theater – we laughed and laughed at Peter Rabbit 2. We had a great time. Nothing like having Nana time.
Landon Dowdy spent the night last week and mowed the yards. I have a great grandson.
Have a great week and be safe. Remember to always hug and check on your loved ones; we are not promised a tomorrow.
– Brenda Dowdy
Horseshoe Mountain news
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “It’s Good to Be Different” from Proverbs 10:1-10 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday. Bro. Danny Fagala, Bro. Brian Harvison, Robin Clark, Rebecca and Gabe Decker, Caleb Harvison, and Seth McGee were in charge of the music.
The Bethlehem GMA’s and G3 group are hosting a VBS called Camp Out Jesus is the Light that is taking place on Sunday nights starting July 11- Aug. 1 in the family life center from 6:14-7:45 p.m. Please register your children at bethlehembc.info. Ages 4 years old to sixth grade are welcome. Children younger than 4 are welcome but must have an adult stay with them during VBS.
Saturday July 3, visitors of Jerry and Carolyn Terry were Marcellou Zarlingo and Judy Moore of Cabot.
Doug, Mandy, Aiden, Luke, Matt and Malik Talley of Spring Hill; Joyce Talley of Vilonia; Anna Ruth Kennedy of Conway; and Gale Garrison attended the Arkansas Travelers Baseball Game and Fireworks Display at Dickey Stephens Park in North Little Rock on Friday night.
The Greenbrier District WMA will meet Thursday, July 15 at Spring Hill Baptist Church starting at 10 a.m. Lunch will be served after the meeting. Lydia Dunlap, the reigning National Miss GMA, will be the speaker.
Bethlehem Baptist Church will host the District GMA meeting Sunday, July 25. Lunch will be served before the meeting.
We extend sympathy to the family of Hershel Smith, who passed away July 11. He was a son of Lionel “Pee Wee” Smith and Donna Spears Hawkins. Visitation will be Wednesday, July 14, from 6-8 p.m. at Roller McNutt Greenbrier. Graveside services will be Thursday, July 15 at 10 a.m. at Bethlehem Cemetery.
– Gale Garrison
