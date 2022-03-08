Horseshoe Mountain news
Rev. Coby Harvison preached the morning message titled “When You Pray” from Luke 11:1-4 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday.
Bro. Danny Fagala, Madelyn Jameson, Robin Clark, Rebecca and Gabe Decker, Cole Krisell and Caleb Harvison were in charge of the music. The Bethlehem Stick Ministry performed to the song “My Feet are on the Rock.”
The Bethlehem GMA’s and the Women’s Ministry met together Sunday night for a devotional and group activities. Amaris Talley and Bethany Brooks gave the devotional.
Gale and Carl Garrison attended a fundraiser for Renewal Ranch at Larry’s Pizza in Conway on Thursday night.
Jerry and Carolyn Terry recently visited Barbara Darnell in Little Rock.
Don and Robin Clark, and Matt, Danielle, Maddox and Avery Higgins recently enjoyed a ski trip to Park City, Utah. The mountains were beautiful and the weather was perfect for Maddox and Avery to learn to ski.
They also visited Gavin, Haley, Finley and William Roberts and Chase, Becky, Davy, Elizabeth and Boone Roberts. George and Kristy Roberts were able to join the group for a few days of fun skiing. Everyone enjoyed attending church Sunday night at Morgan Grace Church where Gavin and Chase are pastors.
We extend sympathy to the family of F. W. “Slim” Bingham who passed away last week. He was the grandfather and great-grandfather of Paula and Lauren Dayer.
We extend sympathy to the families of Jeff Crites and Exine Hall.
– Gale Garrison
Guy news
Arkansas weather never ceases to amaze me. Sunday it was 80 degrees and Monday the temperature has dropped and snow flurries are in the forecast. Stay warm, everyone.
I would like to thank everyone for the prayers this past week regarding my tests. All is good.
Please pray for Sharon Glover Rimmer and husband Dwight as she goes through chemo again. Also for Sharon and Johnny Carroll Rimmer. Unspoken prayers for Becky Gray. Prayers for Pat Presley Gauley and family, Fran Mauldin family, Jeff Crites and family.
The Special Olympics Polar plunge at Woolly Hollow State Park was a success. We raised over $15,000 for our athletes. Thank you to all who supported us.
The Guy-Perkins Thunderbirds made it to the semifinals of the state basketball tournament and are playing as I am writing this column. Good Luck, T-Birds.
Have a great week. Be safe. Send me news.
– Brenda Dowdy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.