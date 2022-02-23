Guy news
Regional basketball starts this week at Guy-Perkins. A few things you need to know – admission will be online tickets; no cash sales at the door. Link to purchase coming soon.
Concession stand will now be able to take debit/credit card payment. Pulled pork, fries, corn dogs, hamburgers, hot dogs and all the other favorites we have had through the season.
Parent-Teacher Organization will be selling cotton candy and snow cones.
Pop’s Market in Guy will also be there with their delicious kettle corn.
Guy senior boys will play Thursday at 5:30 p.m. Come support the home team.
This year’s Polar Plunge for Area 17 Special Olympics was a success. It was held at Woolly Hollow State Park. As always, I couldn’t have picked a better place than here for our plunge. Thank you for hosting our event. The best rangers ever.
At the last count, we had raised more than $15,000, and donations are still coming in. Thank you to everyone that plunged, donated, came to watch and supported our cause.
If you missed it, there are lots of pictures on Facebook. Same time, same place next year.
If you have any questions, call me at 501-450-0395. Have a great week.
By Brenda Dowdy
Horseshoe Mountain NewsDr. Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “How to Face Adversity” from Proverbs 24:10 at Bethlehem Baptist Church Sunday. Bro. Danny Fagala, Robin Clark, Sara Havens, Ryne, Axel, and Honey Havens, Jimmie Decker, Josh Barnes and Seth McGee were in charge of the music. Ryne Havens on keyboard and Josh Barnes on drums, accompanied by Sara, Axel and Honey Havens, and Danny Fagala, presented the song “Promises” as special music.
Linda Hammontree Roberts, Lori Reynolds, Mallori Kunkel, Tonya and Meredith Hammontree, and Sarah Bowen attended the matinee performance of the musical “Hamilton” at Robinson Performance Hall in Little Rock Saturday. Haley and Riverlyn Reynolds joined the group for dinner at Heights, Taco and Tamale.
Aiden Talley, a member of the Greenbrier HS Wrestling Team, placed third in the state in his division this weekend.
We extend sympathy to the family of Dana Garrett Taylor who passed away February 15. Her visitation and funeral were Saturday at the Panther Pavilion at Greenbrier High School.
By Gale Garrison
