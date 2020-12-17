Horseshoe Mountain news
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “Discerning God’s Will” from Acts 15:35-Acts 16:10 at the 9:30 and 11 a.m. services Sunday, Dec. 6 at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Bro. Brian Harvison, Natalie and Sara Havens, Amanda Hall, Cole Krisell, and Seth McGee were in the charge of the music.
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “God’s Simple Plan of Salvation” from Acts 16:11-15 at the 9:30 and 11 a.m. services Sunday, Dec. 12 at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Bro. Danny and Kaylen Fagala, Sara Havens, Josh Barnes, Jimmie Decker and Seth McGee were in charge of the music. Our Bethlehem Kids led in singing “Away in a Manger”. Bro. Danny and Kaylen Fagala presented “King of Kings” as special music.
We extend sympathy to the family of Jeff Harmon of Greenbrier who passed away Nov. 29.
We extend sympathy to the family of Mike Cavin who passed away Nov. 29. His funeral was held Dec. 2 at Bethlehem Baptist Church.
His children, Tyler and Scott Cavin and Chelsey Groh, each gave a eulogy for their dad. The beautiful music was recordings of sacred songs by his daughter, Chelsey Groh. Martin Jameson preached the funeral message.
Jody and DeNita Smith, Branden and Evane Rook attended the National Finals Rodeo in Fort Worth, Texas, over the weekend.
Guy news
I hope everyone is being warm and safe during this cold weather. Be sure you check on the elderly and pets.
What a week we have had this week. Carolyn, Jerry and I have worked hard for the past week cleaning out mom’s house. Some people have no respect for other people’s property.
We are still not finished – it is disgusting. Pray for us. We sure need it.
Aimee Glover is home from the hospital stay. Keep her in your prayers for her health and missing her mom. It’s not easy I know. They are looking for someone to take care of her and their dad. Call Lisa Bivens if anyone is interested.
Hope everyone is taking precautions for COVID. This is real, people.
Sandy Dowdy came home for the first time at Thanksgiving, which we didn’t go anywhere. Oh the difference in her was amazing – no more sad-looking eyes. I think she thought she was not ever getting to come home.
Have a great week and be safe.
