Horseshoe Mountain news
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “What We Should Know About the Birth of Jesus” from Luke 1:26-38 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday. The Bethlehem Baptist Church Choir and congregation under the direction of Bro. Danny Fagala presented Christmas music. The BBC Stick Ministry presented the song “Noel.”
Ryder Reynolds sang on the steps of the State Capital last week with his Greenbrier classmates.
Axel Havens participated in the winter piano recital of Dr. Christy Huskey Friday night.
We extend sympathy to the family of Penelope Benton of Rosebud. She was the grandmother of Clara Weatherley. We extend sympathy to the families of Jimmy Thomas and Artie Jones.
Bethlehem Baptist Church will have church services at 11 a.m. Christmas Day. There will be no Sunday School or evening services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.