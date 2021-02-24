Horseshoe Mountain news
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “The Danger of Deception” from Acts 19 at the 9:30 and 11 a.m. services at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday.
Bro. Danny Fagala, Kelsey Fagala Sandefur, Cole Krisell, Josh Barnes, Seth McGee, Robin Clark and Sara Havens were in charge of the music. Special thanks to Allen Bristol, Larry McGee, Don Clark and Robbie Farris for clearing the church parking lot of snow for our Sunday services.
We will observe World Missions Day at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday.
We extend sympathy to the family of Dee Lawrence, who passed away last week.
Cayden Wallace of Wooster and a Greenbrier High School Graduate is playing baseball for the Arkansas Razorbacks. Cayden plays outfield and third base. He was the only starting freshman on the field in Saturday’s game against Texas Tech. Cayden is a son of Mike and Christy Browning Wallace and a grandson of Tommy and Peggy Browning.
Centerville news
Well, Centerville has seen the snow of a lifetime the past few days and many from the community have been snowed in for several days without any escape. I have heard stories of power outages and pipe issues as the freezing temperatures made it almost impossible to keep water lines and pipes thawed.
We did not have a large crowd at church this week, and I would say there were fewer than 10 in attendance. That includes Buddy, the neighborhood dog, in our count.
Last week, folks were turned away as the power was out but there were lots of people who came out to hear the message. Even though the snow hindered our getting out and about, the community was beautifully covered in many inches of snow.
I would like to remind you that our new FM transmitter allows you to hear the message from the safety and comfort of your car if you are not ready to enter the doors of our church. Lana tries to include folks both inside and outside the building by having everyone honk the horns as we begin services. This is a blessing to be able to offer a service both in the church and in vehicles in our current covid world.
I would like to invite you to join us on Sunday mornings at 9 a.m. and would also like to tell you to email me at jenniferfulmer20@gmail.com if you have items you would like to share with our community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.