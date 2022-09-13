Horseshoe Mountain news
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “God Will Answer Prayer” from Acts 4:23-31 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday.
Bro. Danny Fagala, Mitchell Reynolds, Ryne Havens, Sara Havens, Rebecca and Gabe Decker, Cole Krisell and Seth McGee were in charge of the music. Doug Talley joined Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday on his profession of faith.
Thirteen men went to Scotland Wednesday and participated in a 4-hour, 23-mile trail ride through the Ozark Mountains. Those participating were Robbie and Austin Farris, Dale Heffentrager, Melvin Bone, Bill Townsend, Bill Love, Rod Davis, Garry Reeves, Rick Bryan, Calvin Davis, Thurl Smith, Rob Roberts and John Bone of Texarkana. They carried coolers of food and drinks and had lunch on the trail.
Jerry and Carolyn Terry spent last week camping at Devil’s Den State Park near West Fork with the Terry family.
Shawn and Tonya Hammontree spent the weekend in Oxford, Mississippi, attending the UCA/Ole Miss Football Game. Their son, Reese, is a student assistant for the UCA Bears.
Linda Steinberg, Lisa Chastain and Sonya Ferganchick of Tucson, Arizona, and Jo Hankins Hall of Waverly, Tennessee, were here last week visiting Hattie Lee Hankins, Barbara Glover and other relatives.
Last Tuesday, Shawn Hammmontree, Lori Reynolds and Linda Roberts flew to Houston, Texas, to attend the funeral of a dear friend, Gene Dorcas.
We extend sympathy to the families of Mary Huett Hardy, James “Bo” Elliott, and Bobby McGinty.
Hattie Lee McKaskle Hankins, Shady Grove’s oldest resident passed away on Monday afternoon, Sept. 12 at the home of her daughter, Barbara Glover, at the age of 104. She leaves behind two daughters, three grandchildren, five great grandchildren and five great-great grandchildren.
She had five generations with each of her grandchildren. There is one surviving McKaskle from her generation. She is Betty McKaskle Parker who lives in Alma. We extend sympathy to the family.
Gale Garrison
Guy news
What a great Labor Day weekend we had. We had a Lane, McCoy weekend in Kentucky. We met with a celebration of our mom’s sister, Gracie Lane Reeder, who passed away in February. Under the circumstances her son, Mike Reeder, held the memorial this weekend — the same weekend the Declaration of the Ketchum cemetery was where a lot of our relatives are buried. Mike rented a beautiful log cabin on the river it was a great time visiting cousins, my mom, two sisters and brother. Only three of them left. They came from Michigan, New Mexico, Ohio, Kentucky and Arkansas. There is nothing like spending time with family. Don’t let another day go by and not call or speak to your families; life is too short. We are not promised a tomorrow.
Prayers to the Faye Dean Duncan family. She is the grandmother of Brianna Duncan. Here is the prayer list: Sharon and Dwight Rimmer, Terry Williams, Sandy Dowdy and all those that have COVID. I know there is more that need to be on this list.
Happy 50th birthday to Aimee Glover. Her birthday is this week. She has been celebrating last week and this week.
Happy birthday to Diane Remus, Sherry McPherson and Thomn Battles – they all had a birthday on the Sept. 12.
Mark your calendar for Sparks in the Park coming up on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. Lots of good music, car show, vendors and good old time to sit and relax with family and friends.
Send me news. Have a great and safe week. Wear those seat belts; watch for the big yellow bus stop when flashing lights are on.
Brenda Dowdy
