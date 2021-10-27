Horseshoe Mountain news
By Gale Garrison
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled "The Cure for Depression" from Proverbs 12:25 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday. Bro. Danny Fagala, Brian Harvison, Sara Havens, Amanda Hall, Cole Krisell, Caleb Harvison, Josh Barnes and Seth McGee were in charge of the music. Ryne and Axel Havens presented special music "The Battle Belongs". Jim and Kathy Tapley joined Bethlehem Baptist Church Sunday morning by letter from Central Baptist Church in Conway.
Bethlehem Baptist Church honored their pastoral staff with lunch Sunday catered by Jerry Atkinson and served by Bill and Hazel Love, Bro. John and Tammy Burleson and Karen Hall. Those attending were Martin Jameson, Jennifer and Madelyn Jameson, Andrew Krisell, Bro. Danny and Robin Fagala, Jonah, Lauren, Finn and Lilah Farris, Jordan, Kelsey, and Savannah Sandefur, Kaylen Fagala and Shane Amway of Columbia, Missouri, Bro. Jimmie, Rebecca, Gabe and Eliana Decker.
Josh Barnes will preach his first sermon on Wednesday night, Oct. 27, at Bethlehem Baptist Church.
Bethlehem Baptist Church Shine Your Light drive-thru community event will be held Sunday, Oct. 31, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Don't miss this event with lots of lights.
Leonard, Michelle, Isabella and Owen Glover spent the week in Kansas City, Missouri, visiting friends and family. They spent time with Micah, Rachel and Roman Powell. The also visited the Kansas City Zoo and the Wonder of Wildlife Museum and Aquarium at Springfield on their return trip home.
Gale and Joyce Nell Garrison accompanied a group from Central Baptist Church to Petit Jean Mountain on Thursday. The group had lunch at Mather Lodge.
We extend sympathy to the family of John Harper, father of Kim Burgin.
Guy news
By Brenda Dowdy
Last weekend the junior class of Guy-Perkins school had a bingo and dessert auction. It was a success — they raised over $2,000. Great job, and I know each one of them appreciate everyone’s support.
The following are still on our prayer list: Gary Glover, Gary Griffith, Aimee Glover, Richie Rimmer, Dean Bryant, Robbie Ward, Faber Mullins and family.
The family of David Mcpherson will be having his memorial service on Nov. 20 at Caney Cemetery In Mayflower. I will have a time next writing.
Lots of yard sales last weekend. I helped with one on Reedy Road. I had lots of fun and lots of decorations. I’m going to help again this weekend.
Send me news either on Facebook, or by calling me at 501-450-0395. Have a great week.
