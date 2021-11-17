Guy news
I’m sad to announce the loss of three Guy-Perkins alumni. Bonnie Langley Shaw, class of 1954, died Nov 10. The memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Sunday at Roller in Greenbrier. Curtis Burgess, class of 1961, died Nov. 11. His memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Monday. Gary Glover, class of 1962, died on. Oct 29. Please keep their families in your prayers.
Phoenix Bearden visited Bessie and Rick Bearden this past weekend. I stopped in to see her on Saturday, and so did Dean Bryant.
Please keep Robbie Ward Mode in prayers. She told her family last Monday that she wanted to go on hospice – she was tired and read to go.
Come to the Guy-Perkins basketball games on Noc. 23 to cheer the T-birds and buy some kettle corn from Pops Market. All proceeds go to the athletic booster club. Good luck T-Birds.
How about those Hogs on Saturday? It was a game that kept you on the edge of your seat. The boot is in Arkansas now. Next game is Saturday. I’m so glad they get to go to a bowl game this year.
To all my family and friends, please take care of yourselves. Tell your family and friends you love them because we are not promised tomorrow. Have a great week, and be safe, especially out there in the deer woods.
Joyce Talley, Anna Ruth Kennedy and Gail Garrison just got back from a trip to Tennessee to the Grand Ole Opry. That is a trip – I wish I had gone too.
Send news to me by messenger or call me.
By Brenda Dowdy
Horseshoe Mountain newsMartin Jameson preached the morning message titled “Choose Your Friends Carefully” from Proverbs 13:20 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday. Bro. Danny Fagala, Treslyn Fletcher, Robin Clark, Rebecca and Gabe Decker, Seth McGee and Josh Barnes were in charge of the music. Special music titled “Great is Your Faithfulness to Me” was sung by Ryne and Axel Havens and accompanied by Bro. Danny Fagala, Treslyn Fletcher and Josh Barnes on guitar.
Nona Glover and Amanda Mayo spent the weekend with Micah, Rachel and Roman Powell in Kansas City, Missouri. Rachel celebrated her birthday Nov. 12.
Friday night supper guests of Carl Garrison were Kyle Sharpe and Samantha Howard. Kyle is a bunkhouse leader at Renewal Ranch. He was off, and had come to check on Carl.
Don and Robin Clark visited nephews Chase and Gavin Roberts and their families in Utah from Nov. 5-8. They enjoyed pheasant and grouse hunting as well as taking in the beautiful sights of the mountains and canyons of northern Utah. The also attended services at Morgan Grace Church, where Gavin and Chase serve as pastors.
Lori Reynolds attended the ANCC National Magnet Conference Nov. 11-13 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Gale Garrison, Kathy Watson, Sandra Bradberry, Paulette Carter, Sandra Barnett and Gary Patton met for lunch Friday at MoJo’s Pizza in Greenbrier. The group were classmates and graduated Greenbrier High School in 1967.
We extend sympathy to the family of Lola Mae Glover Brown who died Nov. 7. Lola Mae is a sister of Sue Seay of this community and a sister-in-law of Barbara Glover.
By Gale Garrison
