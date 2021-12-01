Horseshoe Mountain news
By Gale Garrison
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled "Family Dynamics" from Proverbs 19:13-14 Sunday at Bethlehem Baptist Church. Former members of the Bethlehem Baptist Church Youth Group were in charge of the music. The group consisted of Amanda Hall, Jade Woodrome, Treslyn Fletcher, Josh Barnes, Kaylen Fagala and Hayley Maxwell.
The Hammontree family spent Thanksgiving at Shawn and Tonya's cabin at Bee Branch. Those attending were Terry and Lori Reynolds and family, Danny and Linda Roberts, and Shawn and Tonya Hammontree and family. Lena Himmelstein of Conway, a special friend also attended.
Gale and Carl Garrison, Todd and Whitney Eason of Conway, Ron and Carol Eason of Batesville had lunch Thanksgiving Day at Taylor's Made Cafe in Mayflower.
Kelly and Nona Glover, Carter and Amanda Mayo, Laura Burris, Leonard, Michelle, Isabella an Owen Glover, Preston, Tammy, Brandie, Amber and Evie Glover of Conway were Thanksgiving visitors of Barbara Glover and Hattie Lee Hankins.
Cyndi Bailey, Zach Bailey of Washington, D. C., Jimmy Carroll, Tanner Carroll of Conway, Tyler Carroll of Maumelle, Jake, Rachel, Case and Caroline Nowotny of Clarksville were Thanksgiving visitors of Bud and Carolyn Gean.
Joyce Talley of Vilonia and Gale Garrison had lunch with Anna Ruth Kennedy in Conway on Saturday. She served soup, sliders, peach cobbler and ice cream.
We extend sympathy to Jordan Sandefur and family in the loss of his grandmother, Betty Sandefur who passed away Nov. 24.
