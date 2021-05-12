Horseshoe
Mountain newsMartin Jameson preached the morning message titled “The Promise of A Better Life” from Proverbs 3:1-10 at the 9:45 and 11 a.m. services at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday.
Bro. Danny Fagala, Jordan and Kelsey Fagala Sandefur, Robin Clark, Sara Havens, Cole Krisell, Josh Barnes, Seth McGee, Jimmie and Gabe Decker, and Cobi Harvison were in charge of the music for both services. Randy and Jordan Sandefur presented special music titled “It Is Finished” during the 11 a.m. service. Nancy Murders-White joined Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday morning on the promise of a letter from Hot Springs Baptist Church.
Bethlehem Baptist Church held its annual baby dedication Sunday, May 9. The following babies and children along with their parents were recognized: Savannah Sandefur, Matthew Billingsley, Chase Burrows, John Dawson Burgin, Hogan Barnes, Kenneth Owen Glover, Blair Kunkel and Remy Reynolds. Due to COVID restrictions, the dedication was not held last year.
On Sunday, Danny and Linda Roberts had lunch with Terry and Lori Reynolds and their family at Republican and supper with Shawn and Tonya Hammontree and their family at Spring Hill.
Monday, April 26, Anna Crocker, Madelyn Jameson, and Sara McGee from this area were recognized by the Central Baptist College Math and Science Department for academic excellence by awarding them white coats.
JoAnn Townsend, Louise Vann, Pat Velek, Vickie Trammell, and Lisa Goodnight enjoyed lunch Wednesday at the Skylark Cafe in Leslie.
Preston, Tammy, Amber and Evie Glover of Conway, Leonard, Owen and Isabella Glover, Kelly Glover, and Laura Burris were Mother’s Day visitors of Barbara Glover and Hattie Hankins.
By Gale Garrison
Centerville newsWe had a crowd at CUMC last week even though there were several folks missing. Congratulations to our precious seniors and their families. After our service, the congregation celebrated with cake and fellowship.
Haven Waters, daughter of Tony and Shannon Cardin, had a baby shower at Stone Hill Ranch Event Center in Mayflower last Saturday. We always have a good time anywhere we go, but I want to point out that Kellie Cardin and I arrived on time. Libby was running a little behind because she had to check out all the deals alongside Highway 65 that morning. We were excited to see Libby when she arrived and can’t wait to meet sweet Gatlin when he is born.
Mark your calendars for a yard sale benefiting Centerville United Methodist Church will be held on Saturday, June 12, but will take place at the Enders Community Center. There will be typical yard sale items but there will be other things as well, such as big furniture, and it will be quite an event. The plan is just to hold the sale on Saturday, so everyone will need to come on out and help us purchase everything. If you like sales, don’t miss this one.
Our almost annual (with the exception of our COVID year) Centerville School Reunion is scheduled for Saturday, June 26, 2021. The event will probably not be as big as the last one that was held but it will take place, nonetheless. Family and friends are invited to attend so mark your calendars and we will send out more information later. I have had the pleasure of attending several reunions and have enjoyed it each time. If you have news for the Centerville community, please email me at jennifer fulmer20@gmail.com.
By Jennifer Fulmer
Guy news
I hope everyone got to spend time with their mothers on Mother’s Day. It was a beautiful day to spend with family. Sandy Dowdy came home and spent the weekend with me along with Madison Dowdy on Friday night. On Sunday, Sandy and I met Dana, Jerry, Landon and Madison at the new Italian Place in Greenbrier. Good food and the company was the best. I loved having my family together. This also is one of the days I really miss my mom. So I visited the cemetery with Sandy that afternoon.
The Mode Cemetery is so beautiful with all the new flowers that were put out at the annual meeting and clean up. The tombstones looked fresh and cleaned. Amazing what Dawn can do to make things beautiful again.
Bessie Bearden had a surprise on Mother’s Day. Jennifer Edgar and husband, Ann Blaylock, Megan and her three children surprised her with a visit and brought dinner too. She was surprised by her nieces and Jennifer’s husband had done all the cooking. She had a great Mother’s Day.
Congratulations to all the Guy-Perkins graduates. I’m so proud of each of you. You will be so successful. I don’t know all the graduates but I have known two graduates all their lives – Gavin Mode and Amelia Rooney.
Good luck to all.
Please pray for the following: Randy Miller and family, Linda Stevenson, David McPherson and family and all those that are asking for unspoken prayers.
Please send me news. I know everyone goes on vacation; you can tell me about it after you get back. A lot of people like to know what people in our great community are doing. Have a great week and a safe one.
By Brenda Dowdy
