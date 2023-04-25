Horseshoe Mountain news
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “Decisions Have Consequences” from II Samuel 2:1-3:1 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday.
Updated: April 25, 2023 @ 11:00 pm
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “Decisions Have Consequences” from II Samuel 2:1-3:1 at Bethlehem Baptist Church on Sunday.
Bro. Brian Harvison, Robin Clark, Sara Havens, Jimmie, Rebecca and Gabe Decker and Shiloh Maxwell were in charge of the music. Robin Clark and Sara Havens presented “Family of God” as a special playing the piano and keyboard. JW was a special guest speaker in the Sunday School hour and spoke following the morning message.
Nona Glover attended a business meeting in Atlanta, Georgia, last week.
Nona and Barbara Glover attended a baby shower for Amanda Glover Mayo at First Baptist Church in Center Ridge on Saturday afternoon.
Kaylen Fagala and Shane Anway were married Saturday at Stella Springs Wedding and Event Venue in Stella, Missouri. She is a daughter of Danny and Robin Fagala. Several from the area attended the wedding.
We extend sympathy to the family of Drew Lovelady and Audrey Stevenson.
– Gale Garrison
This past weekend, I went to a visitation and funeral at Wilcox Family Funeral Home of a dear friend’s husband, Calvin Jones his wife is Rebecca Jones. Calvin was a loving husband father and grandpa. He had a beautiful service and this funeral home did an excellent job. Please keep this family in your prayers.
Please pray for the following: Sandy Dowdy; Faith Elizabeth, granddaughter of Teddy and Marilyn Battles; also their daughter, Tonya who is Faith’s mother; Susan Woods; and anybody in our community.
Congratulations to all the Area 17 Special Olympics athletes who participated in the area’s track and field events that was held Vilonia schools. Thank you for hosting us and for having so many volunteers to help out. It was a great day.
Have a great week.
– Brenda Dowdy
