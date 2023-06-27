Guy news
Good morning everyone. I hope everyone is safe after those Sunday evening storms. There is lots of damage everywhere.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through the Log Cabin Democrat All-Access.
Online Digital subscription to the Log Cabin Democrat
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|4 Weeks
|$6.95
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$20.85
|for 84 days
|26 Weeks
|$41.70
|for 182 days
|52 Weeks
|$83.40
|for 365 days
Good morning everyone. I hope everyone is safe after those Sunday evening storms. There is lots of damage everywhere.
Sunday evening we spent most of the night in the emergency room. Sandy had some dehydration. Everything checked out normal in all the blood work. They gave her a bottle of liquid for fluids. We got back to Sandy’s early Monday morning. The doctor said go home and rest. Please pray that all goes well.
Prayers for Dean Bryant who has been sick. Please stay out of this heat.
Madison Dowdy came and spent a few days with me this week. I took her for a few days. We went to Woolly Hollow for a day and had a great time.
Madison spent a day with Shirley Dranbraugh, and I spent a day with her at her house. It was definitely a fun day.
Happy birthday this week to my niece, Britten Hays. We love you very much.
Sparks in the Park is getting closer and closer. I hear we are going to have some great bands this year. More info to come soon.
Congratulations to Piper Wallace on her debut of her Walt Disney Movie that came out on June 23. We are so proud of her.
Have a cool, safe week.
– Brenda Dowdy
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.