Horseshoe Mountain news
Martin Jameson preached the morning message titled “The Problem of Pride” from Proverbs 11:2 at Bethlehem Baptist Church Sunday. Bro. Brian Harvison, Mitch Reynolds, Robin Clark, Sara Havens, Cole Krisell, Caleb Harvison, Josh Barnes, and Seth McGee were in charge of the music.
Rachel and Roman Powell of Kansas City, Missouri, spent a few days last week with Kelly and Nona Glover and other relatives in the area.
Barbara Glover, Kelly and Nona Glover and Laura Burris attended the graveside service for Jerry Loux at Crestlawn Memorial Park on Tuesday.
Gale Garrison, Gail Farris and Robin Clark attended the Greenbrier District WMA meeting at Immanuel Baptist Church on Thursday. Bro. James Crews was the speaker.
Linda Hammontree Roberts was hospitalized last week with flu and pneumonia. She is out of the hospital and feeling better.
Haley, Finley and Williams Roberts of Morgan, Utah, George and Kristy Roberts, Danny and Linda Roberts, and Karen Reynolds were Sunday lunch guests of Bill and JoAnn Townsend.
We extend sympathy to the family of Dorothy Barnes. Her funeral conducted by Bro. Dewayne Thomas and Bro. John Burleson was Thursday at Bishop-Crites in Greenbrier.
We extend sympathy to the family of Shelby Gene Sawrie, who passed away Friday, Oct. 15. Shelby lived most of his life on Horseshoe Mountain. When his wife Betty passed away, he went to live with his daughter and son-in law, Shellie and Devo O’Quinn in the Conway area. He was a member of the Sawrie Family Quartet that sang gospel music all over the area and the Faulkner County Singing Club. His graveside service was Monday at Thorn Cemetery in Greenbrier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.