The Faulkner County Community Foundation, an affiliate of the Arkansas Community Foundation, announced the successful completion of the Funding Faulkner Forever pilot program.
The $35,000 matching program was funded by the affiliate, Nabholz Charitable Foundation, WLN Central Arkansas Open and Shelley and Peter Mehl. The pilot program, “Funding Faulkner Forever,” was part of the yearlong celebration of the 20th anniversary of its affiliate.
It matched the donated funds to seven local nonprofits in Faulkner County for $5,000 per nonprofit. The initiative was designed to assist local nonprofits and other partner organizations to be more sustainable and to develop ongoing policies to continue to increase endowments.
The following organizations completed the match requirement and received $5,000 to their respective operating endowments: Boys and Girls Club; Bethlehem House; Community Action Program for Central Arkansas (CAPCA); Deliver Hope; Faulkner County Council on Aging; United Way of Central Arkansas; and Rise House, formerly known as the Women’s Shelter of Central Arkansas.
“Nonprofit operating endowments with the Arkansas Community Foundation help these organizations plan for their important work to take place not only today, but also decades into the future. What better way to celebrate our past twenty years of service in Faulkner County than to help grow these endowments,” Lesley Graybeal, board chair of the Faulkner County Community Foundation, said.
“The United Way of Central Arkansas was honored to participate in Funding Faulkner Forever because it helped us share information about our endowment,” Executive Director Jennifer Boyett said. “When donors make gifts to our endowment, they are ensuring the United Way has a perpetual source of reliable funding. That type of financial security is incomparable for a nonprofit organization.”
Arkansas Community Foundation is a nonprofit organization that fosters smart giving to improve communities. The Community Foundation offers tools to help Arkansans protect, grow and direct their charitable dollars as they learn more about community needs. By making grants and sharing knowledge, the Community Foundation supports charitable programs that work for Arkansas and partners to create new initiatives that address the gaps. Since 1976, the Community Foundation has provided more than $179 million in grants and partnered with thousands of Arkansans to help them improve our neighborhoods, our towns and our entire state.
Opening their doors in 2001, the Faulkner County affiliate office has returned over $5.39 million in grants to nonprofits. Contributions to the Community Foundation, its funds and any of its 29 affiliates are fully tax deductible.
